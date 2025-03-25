The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Waking up early in the morning for an 8 a.m., or any morning class, is certainly not fun. If you’re anything like me, then you’re probably snoozing your alarm until you have to get out of bed (usually five minutes before class). To make matters worse, it’s already too late to eat by then, or even to grab your much-needed iced coffee. But what if I told you that there’s a solution that can make the morning a little bit easier?

That’s right, overnight oats! Overnight oats are a delicious, no-cook meal prep option that is so simple to make! On top of that, you can practically make any flavor of overnight oats that you can imagine. This breakfast option didn’t go viral on TikTok for no reason! I really could not believe that such a popular recipe would be as good as it sounds. However, I quickly realized that every college student needs to learn how to make overnight oats, because I certainly regret not trying them sooner!

I love chocolate and peanut butter together, so of course I tried a chocolate peanut butter overnight oats recipe first. The recipe was very easy to follow, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t skeptical that the concoction I had put together would even be edible in the morning. To my surprise, it was the perfect blend of a nutty chocolate flavor that was perfectly sweet but also satiating. It’s the perfect breakfast!

First, all you need is rolled oats and your choice of milk. The oats will soak up the milk overnight, making them soft and edible in the morning. More importantly, as someone who struggles to follow recipes, I love the flexibility of overnight oats prep. The possibilities are endless and totally up to you. Just balance out the ratio of oats and milk so that you don’t end up with chewy oats, or worse, soggy ones.

As the “lemons & zest” website shares, not only can you add any type of milk you please, but you can add Greek yogurt, fruit, and even chia seed pudding if you’d like. Although the recipe I followed from “Lemons & zest” recommends storing your overnight oats in a mason jar, I used a bowl that I sealed and left in the refrigerator which worked perfectly! In the morning, I added banana slices to my oats for a bit more sweetness and flavor. It was delicious and left me satiated for the entirety of the morning!

This is truly the perfect recipe for me to follow, as I am certainly no chef. I am also terrible at waking up in the morning, but as a night owl, I have plenty of time at night to put together these overnight oats, which take about five minutes for me to prepare. So, within the five minutes, I have in the morning between the time my alarm goes off and I need to be out of the door, I have something tasty to eat.

You are probably wondering how overnight oats can be the solution to have you waking up well before your class begins with ample time to get ready. The truth is, a delicious bowl of oats will be of no help in itself. However, knowing that you have a yummy breakfast waiting for you in the fridge can give you something to look forward to before those often dreadful 8 a.m. classes. So, stop skipping breakfast and give yourself the motivation to get out of bed, and the energy you will need to get through the morning, by making some overnight oats! You’ll never skip breakfast again!