Copenhagen FWS: Get to know more about the highlights of the season’s fashion show

A lot is said about Copenhagen’s Fashion Week (FWS) every year. Being the most expected week in this fashion calendar, the Danish shows carry the fame to be the most surprising ones.

Hosted in the capital of Denmark, this week is full of sustainable initiatives, different technologies and much more. With the participation of 45 brands, the Spring-Summer 2026 edition gave us a lot to talk about!

The Opening

Beginning with the right foot, the brand that opened this season was ÓperaSport, presenting a collection that has a lot of neutral tones, stripe and floral print designs that are made with sustainable fabric.

A curious and fascinating thing about the show was the locale, which was around the modern pool of Frederiksberg.

Returning to the runway

To surprise fashion lovers, some favorite brands made their comeback in this Copenhagen season, like: Cecilie Bahnsen, that made its return parading in the capital of Denmark after some seasons presenting in Paris.

In the show, celebrating their 10th anniversary, the first model to enter the parade was the model Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir, Björk’s daughter, who is a very known singer and composer from Iceland.

Bahnsen, the owner and creative director of the brand says that their goal is to make something you can move on.

Under the NewTalent name -a program founded by CPFW to support fashion emerging brands and talents-, another one who presented their designs in this season’s Fashion Week was Anne Sofie Madsen.

After 8 eight years away from the runways, the brand returned, transforming the way you see styling, using it as a form of expression.

In collaboration with another fashion designer Esben Weile Kjær’s, they generated buzz bringing the Rat Bag, which was named as the “accessory of the season”.

Also, the brand Freya Dalsjø came back to the schedule even being far from the runway for 6 years, presenting one of the most commented shows because of their sustaintability, that was all on their minimalist pieces done by craftsmanship and natural materials.

To brace the newness and bring more names to the fashion ambient, the Swedish School of Textiles and the Royal Danish Academy participated as well at CPFW, providing to their students the chance to perform their designs.

Tendencies

Talking about tendencies, the Copenhagen Fashion Week was a factory of a lot of them, whether on the runway or on the streets.

The overlapping of shirts by t-shirts was worn a lot in the street style this season, making the look comfy and also very different.

Being a tendency in the fashion world generally but also in the streets of Denmark’s capital, the Polka dot print and the striped shirts was one of the principal trends.

Surprisingly, a tendency that made the Europeans go crazy was the flip flops.

Seen a lot in the streets but also in an illustrious partnership of the Brazilian brand Havaianas and the germany one Zellerfeld, combining technology with routine and comfort.

Featuring the recent explosion of it on social media, the lucky charms -like Labubus– were also very seen in this season, worn by those on the streets.

As always, we know that some minimalist looks can become more stylish with accessories, and one of the most used in this edition was the scarves.

Some people put it in their waist, others in bags, in the head, etc. It can be worn in a lot of different ways.

Another accessory that was pretty seen was the crochet caps, used to compose a lot of outfits.

Having their lovers and haters, the balloon pants, skirts and dresses had their space too at this season’s street style.

A tendency that is coming from other previous fashion weeks is the lace, widely used in the same way as the scarf, can compose the looks and make them more stylish.

There’ll be ones who think it’s crazy but another type of styling worn in CPFW was dresses on top of pants. This tendency has grown a lot in social media and it’s coming to the streets now.

Palestine recognition

Besides just fabrics, fashion also assumes a big role when it comes to expression and that’s what we’ve been able to see this season.

Much Palestine recognition was observed, like when Jura Indexspring -a Danish model and musician- walked on the streets holding a palestine flag that had “Act Now Against Genocide” wrote on.

Being one of the most requested Scandinavian ones, the Copenhagen Fashion Week grows even more every year with the sustainable habits, different technologies and the introduction of new designers with great ideas in the contemporary fashion scene.

There was no doubt that this Fashion Week had a lot of highlights and gave us a lot of learning and inspiration to form our looks.

