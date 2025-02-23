This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Israel and Palestine’s history goes back almost one hundred years, and to better understand the conflict, it is imperative to look at its history – separate from Western biases. The history of the Israel-Palestine issue would call for a separate article, given the fact it has lasted for over 100 years. Al Jazeera have a comprehensive timeline of events over the last 100 years – a history imperative to understanding Western views towards Palestine, and questioning the media’s representation of events.

The Israel-Palestine conflict saw mainstream attention on October 7th 2023 , when Hamas organised an attack on Israel, where – according to the BBC – 1,200 people were killed and 250 were taken hostage. On the same afternoon, Israel organised a military response following this, organising air strikes on Gaza. Over the past year and a half, 62,614 Palestinians have been killed, and 1,139 people have been killed in Israel. While the situation is ongoing, media coverage is depleting. Western coverage is largely biased towards Israel, but looking at figures alone it is astonishingly evident that we need to talk about Palestine.

The relationship between the US and Israel is strong , with the latter being recognised as a Major Non-NATO Ally under U.S. Law. This allyship has been proven time and time again throughout the conflict, both through President Trump and former President Biden. Most recently, Donald Trump came into fire for his comments on Gaza, where he expressed plans for Palestinians to be resettled into neighbouring countries, as he proposed rebuilding the Gaza Strip, ensuring Palestinians has “no right to return” . Israel expressed support for the plan, while Palestine and Hamas expressed the belief that the land is their own. The UN disagreed with Trump’s proposal, stating that the “Forcible displacement of an occupied group is an international crime, and amounts to ethnic cleansing.” King Abdullah of Jordan also rejected Donald Trump’s plans to resettle Palestinians in the kingdom – thousands have already been forced to settle there. According to BBC, Abdullah stated “This is the unified Arab position.” The allyship between Israel and USA largely impacts American media, but British media has also been evidently biased when discussing the media – the issue permeates Western coverage.

The failure of mainstream media has been criticised by journalists, stating accounts of Israel-Palestine, where spoken about, are biased and not comprehensive. The Middle East Council on Global Affairs notes gaps in coverage of Israel-Palestine, including the under-reporting of Palestinian civilian casualties, lack of Palestinian perspectives or in-depth storytelling about loss and suffering in Palestine.

This bias is shown in recent reporting of Israel and Palestine in major news outlets. The Times dedicated a section on their website to the situation, named ‘Israel-Hamas War’ . The title fails to recognise Palestinian civilians, and the news stories reflect this bias – ‘Oldest Israeli hostage, 86, was killed by Hamas’; ‘Horrific conditions of Hamas captivity laid bear with latest release’; “’Where are my friends?’ One Gaza teenager’s surreal return home.” Headlines alone act simultaneously to express sympathy for Israeli civilians while minimising the experiences of Palestinian individuals. The mention of ‘one’ Gaza teenager compared to the reference to the ‘oldest’ Hostage presents the idea that the effect on Israel runs large, while Palestinian trauma is isolated. The ‘surreal return home’ refers to an area of the Gaza strip completely destroyed by Israeli armed forces, where countless Palestinian civilians lost their homes and loved ones.

A similar sentiment is expressed through coverage on the BBC, albeit to a lesser extent. The BBC has a section titled ‘Israel & The Palestinians,’ which is unbiased in nature. However, its coverage expresses sympathy for Israel and criminalises Palestinians, particularly through headlines such as: ‘Hamas says it will postpone hostage release, blaming Israel’; ‘Hostages freed and prisoners released in latest ceasefire exchange’; ‘Released Palestinian prisoners greeted in Ramallah’; and ‘How triple Israeli hostage release unfolded.’ It is worth noting that Palestinian accounts state some of these prisoners were arrested for unclear reasons.