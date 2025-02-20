This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

This year’s lineup of designers is HOT, and with NYFW just around the corner, there’s plenty to look forward to. Will these shows and designers live up to all the hype surrounding them?

1. The Return of Calvin Klein

After six years of no runways show, Calvin Klein is expected to return this 2025 NYFW, and it’s safe to say that everyone is excited to see what that means. After six years, it’s only fair to assume that Klein has something exciting up his sleeve for this show. It also leaves fans curious about what this show could entail, considering the last show was in September of 2018, and the brand has switched creative director since then. Calvin Klein’s current creative director is Veronica Leoni; we can’t see what she has in store for the 2025 collection!

2. Caroline Herrera

Carolina Herrera’s creative director, Wes Gordon, has not failed to impress audiences this year with beautifully bold collections, making this year’s NYFW appearance highly anticipated. As the brand continues to evolve under its creative direction, there’s excitement surrounding how his vision will transform Carolina Herrera’s classic aesthetic for the future. With a reputation for creating stunning, red-carpet-worthy pieces, this collection is sure to set trends and stun the fashion world.

3. Thom Browne

Thom Browne gave us a small sneak peek into his closing 2025 NYFW collection, and it’s reasonable to be excited about it. His coed “Resort 2025” collection is a great example of how his style evolves throughout the seasons, considering it is different from anything he’s done in previous years. The collection is very sporty and school chic, leaning into the more preppy uniform style of clothes. The sleekness of this new collection is sure to impress many, and as it is the official closing show of NYFW, it is one to look forward to and take inspiration from.

4. Collina Strada

Collina Strada’s New York Fashion Week show this year is one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar this week. Known for their bold, eccentric designs and commitment to sustainability, the brand is constantly pushing the boundaries of fashion while blending creativity with social commentary. Expectations are particularly high as designer Hillary Taymour continues to challenge conventional beauty norms and environmental impact through her collections. Collina Strada’s shows are known for their vibrant, inclusive casting and theatrical presentations, making it a must-see event.

5. Norma Kamali

Norma Kamali, the iconic designer known for her bold designs and decades of influence in the fashion industry, is making a much-anticipated return to New York Fashion Week this season after a decade of leave. Her comeback promises to elicit excitement with her signature blend of timeless fashion she always brings to the table. Known for her pioneering use of stretch fabrics and her ability to balance comfort with glamour, Kamali’s return is expected to showcase both her enduring style and a fresh perspective and is going to be one for the books.