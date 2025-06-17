Labubus have definitely taken over social media, and they’re rise in popularity has more and more fans buying the highly sought-after collectibles. With celebrities like Rihanna and Dua Lipa showing off their quirky dolls and the introduction into custom-styled Labubus, it’s no surprise that everyone wants to join in on the Labubu trend. But what about the Labubus sold on Amazon? Are they real?

As more fans become interested in purchasing a Labubu, many are choosing to buy from resellers, as the original retailer, Pop Mart, continues to sell out on the plush product. There’s no doubt that reseller websites like Amazon have a reputation for being fast and reliable, but customers should also watch out for fake Labubus, also known as “Lafufus.”

are Labubus on Amazon real?

Yes, they’re real, but make sure you’re buying from Pop Mart’s Amazon Store or a reputable reseller. Pop Mart has their own store on Amazon, where many of their collectibles are sold, including Labubus. Unfortunately, most of the Labubu series — including Big Into Energy — are often sold out.

In this case, many will be redirected to third-party sellers on Amazon through the numerous products that are displayed. But honestly, I’d still agree that the best place to purchase a Labubu on Amazon is the Pop Mart Store.

If you’re feeling lucky and want to go the third-party seller route on Amazon, you should purchase from a seller with good reviews, as this is the most reliable way to see if their Labubus are real.

You should also carefully review feedback ratings, and compare the reseller price to that of the original price. Because these iconic little monsters are high in demand, the prices on the dolls have increased on Amazon, starting at $89.49 for a single blind box. So, if the third-party prices are too good to be true, they most likely are selling fakes.

Make sure you always look at item details, and verify they match up with Pop Mart’s description to get an idea of whether or not a Labubu is real.

From what I’ve noticed, Amazon’s third-party sellers have made it obvious that most of their Labubus are in fact “Lafufus,” which is a helpful factor in determining it’s authenticity.

So, if you want to be sure that your Labubu is real, then I’d say that purchasing it from Pop Mart’s Amazon Store is the best way to go.