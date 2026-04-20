Books on the screen: here are 8 book adaptations that are actually worth watching

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something uniquely satisfying about seeing a story you once imagined come to life on screen. Characters gain faces, settings become real, and emotions getting more immediate. Still, not every adaptation succeeds, some lose the depth that made the book special, while others change so much that they feel disconnected from the original story.

The most memorable adaptations understand that it is not just about recreating scenes, but also about capturing the essence of the narrative. They expand worlds, deepen characters, and sometimes even bring new layers to the story. From dystopian realities to romance and classic mysteries, these are the adaptations that truly worked out and are worth your time.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, this story is set in a dystopian future where a totalitarian regime controls women’s bodies and freedoms. We follow Offred, a woman forced into reproductive servitude, as she navigates a world built on fear and oppression.

The TV adaptation expands the original narrative by diving deeper into the emotional and psychological layers of its characters. It is visually striking, intense, and often uncomfortable to watch, but that is exactly what makes it so powerful. The themes feel disturbingly relevant, turning the series into more than just entertainment. It becomes a reflection of real-world issues and a must-watch for those looking for something impactful.

The Man in the High Castle

Written by Philip K. Dick, this story imagines an alternate reality where the Axis powers won World War II, leaving the United States divided under authoritarian control.

The series builds on the book’s concept by expanding the storyline and developing multiple perspectives, which makes the narrative more complex and immersive. Its slower pace allows the tension to grow naturally, while the world-building keeps you engaged. It is a great choice for those who enjoy historical fiction with a dark and thought-provoking twist.

Harry Potter

Created by J.K. Rowling, this iconic series follows Harry, a young wizard discovering his place in a magical world while facing dark forces that threaten everything he loves.

In today’s context, it is important to acknowledge the ongoing discussions around the author and her controversial statements. For many people, this has created a need to separate the work from its creator. Still, it is undeniable that Harry Potter built a magical universe that shaped the childhood of an entire generation. It is a story about friendship, courage, and growing up that continues to resonate.

The film adaptations became a global phenomenon, bringing Hogwarts and its characters to life in a way that defined pop culture for years. With a new Harry Potter series expected to be released later this year, the story is once again in the spotlight, making it the perfect moment to revisit this universe.

Little Women

This classic novel by Louisa May Alcott tells the story of the March sisters as they grow up, fall in love, and try to find their place in the world.

The most recent adaptation (2019) stands out for its fresh storytelling approach, using a non-linear narrative that brings new depth to the characters and their choices. It highlights themes like independence, ambition, and the complexity of womanhood in a way that feels both timeless and modern. It is a sensitive and emotional story that continues to connect with audiences today.

Shadow and Bone

Based on the Grishaverse books by Leigh Bardugo, the story follows Alina Starkov, a young woman who discovers she has a rare power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

The adaptation goes beyond the original trilogy by incorporating characters from Six of Crows, creating a richer and more dynamic narrative. The series stands out for its strong character development, detailed world-building, and engaging mix of fantasy and action. Even though it was not continued, it remains a favorite among fans and a great way to explore this universe.

People We Meet on Vacation

Written by Emily Henry, this story follows Poppy and Alex, two best friends who take a trip together every year until something changes their relationship.

The adaptation captures the light and emotional tone of the book, balancing humor with deeper reflections on love, timing, and personal growth. What makes it special is how relatable it feels. It is not just about romance, but about friendship and the different paths people take in life. It is an easy and meaningful watch, perfect for when you want something comforting.

The Housemaid

This bestselling thriller by Freida McFadden tells the story of a woman who starts working as a maid for a wealthy family, only to realize that the house hides dark and dangerous secrets.

The adaptation builds strong psychological tension, revealing new layers little by little and constantly shifting the viewer’s perspective. It is full of unexpected twists that keep you questioning everything. If you enjoy fast-paced and addictive thrillers, this is definitely worth your attention.

Murder on the Orient Express

A timeless mystery by Agatha Christie, this story follows detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates a murder aboard a luxury train where every passenger is a suspect.

This adaptation (2017) captures the elegance and complexity of Christie’s storytelling. With a strong visual style and a well-structured narrative, the film maintains the suspense and intrigue that made the book a classic. It is a perfect choice for anyone who loves a clever and well-crafted mystery.

Not every story survives the jump from page to screen, but the ones that do remind us why we fell in love with them in the first place. Whether they stay faithful or take bold new directions, these adaptations show that a good story doesn’t belong to just one format, it transforms and finds new ways to connect with us.

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The article above was edited by Isabella Messias.

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