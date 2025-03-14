The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s sad to say, but most of my childhood memories consist of me doing silly things because I wanted to grow up faster.

When I was young, I wanted to be an adult so badly. But now that I am one, I wish I could just be a little girl again.

I sit in my college room worrying about hard exams when my biggest worry as a kid was probably if my friend was going to match outfits with me at school the next day.

Being a young girl was the best. I didn’t know anything about the real world or how women were treated in the real world.

For a while, I lived with a mindset of purses and Barbie dolls, and never thought about how life would be as an adult woman.

Making that transition from girl to woman isn’t easy for anyone.

Instead of the purses and Barbie doll mindset, I started to have this new stressful mindset *cue the new woman rant*:

My body is changing every second!

Why are my parents being so annoying??

Nobody understands me.

My friends literally hate me.

That girl I don’t know at all just looked at me weird, she’s probably over there talking bad about me.

Hey wait, that boy over there is kind of cute.

Hold on, the f-word is cool, I’m going to start using it in every single sentence.

Something like that …

My whole world was changing and I didn’t know how to handle it.

Like I said, I felt like nobody would ever understand how I was feeling. But that’s not true.

I learned quickly that every girl becomes a woman one day and it’s so normal.

My mom did, my grandma did, my aunt did, all of my friends did, and they all turned out just fine.

I’m proud to say that I am surrounded with many retired girls that understand the struggles of now being a woman.

Being in the real world now has its pros and cons.

Yes, I miss being a young girl and not knowing what scary things the world has to bring, but I love being a woman and becoming a unique person more and more everyday.

Change is inevitable, but women are notorious for being not only amazing, but supportive of each other.

I pride myself in being a girl’s girl and lifting up my fellow women and girls.

We live in a world where it feels like hate consumes us, but with support and girl’s girls surrounding us, the love outweighs that hate.

Men make fun of women for going to the bathroom in packs, but it’s just representation of women sticking together (plus I just don’t like going to the bathroom alone if I don’t need to).

Being a woman now is such a joy and a gift.

I often think about how I wish my younger self could see me and the person I’ve become.

But she does see me – because she is me and she is so proud.