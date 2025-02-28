“Baile da Vogue”: Our favorite looks from the magazine’s Carnaval Ball

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Vogue´s Carnaval Ball is an annual event that takes place in the most famous brazilian hotel: Copacabana Palace, and in 2025 has as its theme: “Voguelandia: The Fantastic World of Fashion”.

In this edition, the purpose was to get dressed up inspired by a fashion icon or to honor a fashion era or designer, and to be honest we received way more than that. All the celebrities in the ball wore amazing and well-done looks with the greatest and nostalgic references.

To take a look into our favorite outfits, we needed to start with no one else than Sabrina Sato. When it comes to this event, she’s the first person that pops up to our minds!

Sabrina went to the ball wearing two looks, the first one was designed by the stylist Kevin Germanier, in collaboration with the brazilian designer Gustavo Silvestre, that debuted at the Haute Couture Week of Paris and it was all made of recyclable materials.

Her second look was inspired by the picture taken by Vogue of the model Nastassja Kinski with a serpent crawling in her body, which was from the year of 1981, the same year of Sabrina’s birth. In this artistic montage, she appeared being “wrapped up” by a snake, in red, holding an apple, referencing Eva. The look was designed by Pedro Sales.

There were also a lot of other celebrities that wore amazing montages, such as: Jordanna Maia, who went to the ball wearing a vintage Bob Mackie, which was also worn recently by one of our favorite blondies, Sabrina Carpenter, in A Nonsense Christmas record.

Thelma Assis, most known as “Thelminha”, wore a reference of Rihanna’s 2023 Met Gala look, Valentino’s coded. Just like our “Diamonds” queen said: “Its Valentino baby!”.

The iconic stylist Karl Lagerfeld, who has marked generations throughout fashion. His unique way of creation, which was chosen to be the theme of the 2023 Met Gala, was referenced a few times by some of the guests, such as Rica de Marré’s and her husband’s, wearing a costume of Karl Largerfeld himself and his famous cat Choupette.

The TikTok fashion creator Malu Borges, went to the Vogue Ball wearing a look designed by Gustavo Silvestre, all in gold, which was inspired by the iconic “New Look” from Christian Dior, that was premiered as one of the pieces of his first Maison Store collection.

Any Gabrielly drew attention with her pretty well done look composed of a yellow dress, a hair sculpture and many flowers. She honored the famous music personality Diana Ross in the video clip “I´m gonna wash that man out of my hair”.

When talking about fashion, we can never forget our 2000’s journalist blondie from Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw, who was referenced by some of the people in the event. An example of them was Shantal Verdelho, who even wore a classic blue Manolo Blank shoes in her look.

The makeup artist, Camila Pudim, chose to wear a famous outfit inspired by Doja Cat in the Haute Couture Week, made with 30,000 crystals.

Princess Diana, one of the all time favorite faces of the monarchy, had to be honored somehow, right? And actually this time the tribute was made by the influencer Gabi Fernandes, who wore the iconic “Revenge Dress”.

Also, other iconic references were the Cher’s ones. We’ve had a lot of personalities who went wearing a costume worn by her, like: Vanessa Lopes, Silvia Brás, Jade Picon and many others…

Catarina Tourinho, fashion creator, was one of them who delivered an iconic look inspired by Linda Evangelista, famous model from the 80’s, in which the influencer used details on the production, like textures and layers, and also chose the color pink to bring out a touch of personality, obviously composed by her iconic bob cut.

Camila Pitanga’s costume got inspiration from Linda too. The actress starred recently on the cover of the 50th edition from Vogue Brazil.

To wrap up the list of our favorite productions, it wouldn’t be fair not to mention Vitoria Fiore’s looks, designed by Rebeca Nepomuceno, which paid tribute to Zuzu Angel, an anti-conservatism designer who was very important for the resistance at the time of the brazilian dictatorship.

All of these productions gave us something to talk about, especially on social media! Among some favorite looks, others not so much, there is one thing we cannot deny: there is so much fashion history behind them!

