Autumn has started, the weather is changing and you should check the best ways to keep stylish and warm!

Here is a list of five fashionable ways for you to wear your best trench coats this fall. The best part of having a piece that is so versatile is being able to style it in a lot of different ways, so let’s go!

Mini skirt and tights

You can use it to go to college or to go out to a cute restaurant with your friends, to a library or maybe a coffee shop. It’s also nice to wear different kinds of skirts and tops to match your own unique style! Also, using thick or thin tights according to the weather wherever you are is the one thing that can save your day.

For shoes, you’re free to use heels or tennis, but boots just scream autumn, don’t they?

Jeans and sweater

Well, you can never go wrong with jeans, especially if you are going somewhere more casual and want something more comfortable to wear without having to think too much about it.

Color can always vary, light or dark jeans, a colorful or basic sweater, different trench coats… it’s all up to you! Layering is another great, cute option to add a touch of color.

Dress and colors

Using a black dress is a wildcard garment for every situation in any woman’s life, but throwing a colorful trench coat can completely change the look and make you glow in the middle of the crowd!

Of course, the beige, off-white and black classic trench coats are classics and we love them so much, but sometimes we gotta spice it up a bit, right?

Cropped trench coat

With this one, the rest of the look doesn’t even matter, whatever you choose will match perfectly and make you beautiful, you can wear pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, dresses, heels, boots, just go for it!

Trench coat = autumn fit

If you wanna go wild, here’s the perfect choice for you: wear your trench coat bottomed up to the top as a dress! In case you’re not completely comfortable, throw in a mini skirt or a mini dress so you’re not taking any risks, but it is a bold and chic choice to use, not to mention very stylish.

You can always be creative and mix the ideas, like wearing colorful trench coats as dresses or different sizes of coats in every look. That’s the fun of fashion, you can always reinvent yourself and do whatever makes you feel better that you will look amazing! Fashion is a statement and staying true to what you are is the best way to live.

