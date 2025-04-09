Dress Ideas For Your Next Sorority Formal

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Choosing the right dress can be a fun yet tricky task when it comes to sorority events, whether it’s a formal dinner, chapter banquet, or a themed gala. Sorority girls often find themselves navigating between looking chic, classy, and on-theme, while also expressing their style. Here are some formal dress ideas to help these girls stand out while fitting the occasion.



classic little black dress The little black dress (also known as LBD) is a timeless wardrobe staple that works for almost every formal occasion. It's versatile, flattering, and easy to accessorize. Whether it's a fitted sheath dress, a flattering A-line, or a more dramatic off-the-shoulder design, the LBD is a reliable choice. You can elevate this look with a statement necklace, bold earrings, or a metallic clutch. A sleek updo or soft waves will also complement this sophisticated ensemble. bold statement colors While black is a classic, sorority events offer the perfect opportunity to experiment with color. If you want to stand out, opt for rich jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, or ruby red. These colors not only pop but also exude confidence and elegance. For a spring or summer event, pastel hues like blush pink, lavender, or mint green also offer a fresh and lighthearted vibe, perfect for the season. Elegant maxi dresses Maxi dresses are perfect for a more formal, dramatic look. A floor-length gown can be both elegant and comfortable, offering plenty of movement while making a bold statement. You can go for a simple yet elegant design with minimal embellishments or opt for a more elaborate style featuring sequins, lace, or intricate beading. Maxi dresses also come in various styles, from halter necklines to sleeveless, off-the-shoulder, or even long-sleeve designs. Coordinated sorority colors If you want to showcase sorority pride, consider wearing a dress in your sorority's signature colors. Whether it's a subtle nod to the colors with a color-blocked design or an all-over ensemble in the hues of your sorority, this is an excellent way to stand out while staying true to your roots. Just be sure to keep the look polished and refined, as an overly casual design might undermine the formal feel of the event.

No matter the occasion, sorority girls have many options when it comes to choosing the perfect formal dress. From timeless black dresses to bold hues and elegant gowns, there’s no shortage of styles to choose from. The key is to pick a look that makes you feel confident, stylish, and comfortable, while also fitting the tone of the event.

With these ideas in mind, you’ll be ready to steal the spotlight at your next sorority formal.

