Lock In At the Library: UCLA Libraries as Seasons

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If you’re like me, your go-to study spot is one of UCLA’s 12 libraries. However, spending so much time at one library can get incredibly boring and monotonous. For me, I can become even more burnt out and uninspired if I keep going to the same study spot quarter after quarter, and as a YRL stan, finding new spots has become increasingly difficult. However, I’ve found that the best way to choose a new study spot is to choose it based on vibes and your preferences. So, if you’re needing ideas for a new place to grind, maybe choose one of the libraries below based on your favorite season and the vibe of that season.

WInter: YRL & The Science & Engineering library

As a dedicated YRL groupie, this library has been my favorite ever since I came to UCLA a few years ago. There are many different spots to study at, and with the cozy vibes of the main reading room on the first floor, or the starkness of the basement, this library embodies winter in the best way possible. So, get cozy and be ready to wait out the winter in this library. However, what if you’re a South Campus student? The Science and Engineering Library may be for you. As potentially a hidden gem on campus, this library can be a bit stark too, but it truly gets you to grind. There are no frills to this library, and it truly just gets you to sit down and get your work done. It might not be as grandious or inspiring as other libraries, but it really does inspire productivity. So, if you really need to get down to business and study for a rapidly approaching final or write that looming paper, the Science and Engineering library may be for you.

Spring: BIomed Engineering & The Arts Library

As a hidden gem for humanities majors (but maybe not for STEM students), the Biomedical Engineering Library is definitely perfect for those that love spring. Nestled in South Campus, this library is on one of the floors of the Center for Health Sciences and is usually very quiet, but has a ton of light. It’s perfect if you’re looking for a well-lit study space that still helps you be productive, and is easily a solid option for those in South Campus. But, for those looking for a library that still has that spring vibe but is closer to humanities classrooms, the Arts Library may be a better fit. The Arts Library is by far one of the most secret libraries on campus. Before writing this piece, I had no idea that it even existed, hidden in the Public Affairs sector of North Campus. And while it may be small, the Arts Library has everything you need, from reading materials, to ample study space, to quiet halls. And with lots of light and pretty art, you can truly make a study session better there.

Summer: Rosenfeld library & the music library

One of the newly-renovated libraries on campus, Rosenfeld Library is one of my personal favorites for when I want to feel like I’ve graduated. This library truly gives you a feel for what post-grad life can be like, where everyone is in suits and working on projects or other things that don’t seem like typical college coursework. And for that, Rosenfeld seems like it’s best fit for the summer, where the warm-toned brick and sunlight comes through each window of the library with few undergrads to be seen. Similar in style to Anderson, the Music Library is highly underrated. It has everything you may need from a library, right near the heart of campus. It’s truly great for anyone needing a space close to everything, that isn’t as busy as Powell. It also has great comfy chairs and tons of light, which is awesome if you’re looking to get in some sunlight (and be nostalgic for summer) even in January. Overall, this library is small but mighty, and perfect for those looking for an escape while they study.

Fall: Powell & the law library