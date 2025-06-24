5 books to fall back in love with reading

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest: the way I picture the main character in a book? Probably very different from how you do it. And that’s the magic of it. Every person brings their own vibe, imagination, and feelings to the story. That’s why books are so special: you can dive into the world, get inspired by one character, absolutely hate another… and you get to feel it all as many times and in as many ways as you want.

There’s something magical about cracking open the first page of a new book. That perfect book smell (you know the one) or even just seeing that “1%” on your Kindle screen. There’s so much ahead. A whole new world you might just fall in love with. That “what’s going to happen next?!” feeling is both painful and comforting at the same time. So comforting that you sometimes end one book and jump right into another… until suddenly, out of nowhere, you hit a wall and can’t get back into that reading rhythm.

Yup. You’ve hit a reading slump. And trust me, it’s way more common than you think. It can happen after binge-reading too many books, finishing an emotionally heavy one, or even just from everyday stress. Usual symptoms? No book feels good enough, you can’t focus, and suddenly, reading feels like a chore.

So, to help you out (because I’ve 100% been there), we’ve put together a list of five books that will feel like a warm bowl of ramen after a night out: total comfort reads to help you snap out of your slump. Let’s go:

One True Loves – Taylor Jenkins Reid

Okay, not to play favorites, but this one might just be my all-time favorite from the list. Right on the first page, you’re like “WAIT… what?” and from there, it’s a spiral. You’ll never want to stop. Just like all of Taylor Jenkins Reid‘s books, this one will grab you from the get-go and not let go, all while dragging you deep into Emma’s love life in One True Loves.

So, here’s the setup: Emma’s husband, Jesse, tragically disappears. To heal, she moves back to her hometown and reconnects with Sam, an old friend who just might show her that it’s possible to fall in love again. But… what if Jesse isn’t gone after all?

Red, White & Royal Blue – Casey McQuiston

Did I ever think I’d read the sentence “the First Son of the United States falls in love with the Prince of England”? Absolutely not. But that’ the story that Casey McQuiston brings to reality in Red, White & Royal Blue. And it’s everything.

Alex and Henry, two powerful public figures who can’t stand each other, are forced to fake friendship for PR reasons. But let’s be real… how long can you fake it before the line between hate and love gets totally blurry?

This book gave me all the enemies to lovers’ feelings and only confirmed what I already knew: that’s probably my favorite trope ever.

Verity – Colleen Hoover

If you like your books a little messed up (in the best way), buckle up: Verity is for you. Literally nothing in this book is normal, every chapter written by Colleen Hoover – same author of It Ends With Us – has you gasping.

Verity, a best-selling author, gets into an accident and can’t finish her famous series. Her husband, Jeremy, hires Lowen, a struggling writer, to wrap it up. Lowen moves into their home to study Verity’s writing… and finds a hidden autobiography with some seriously disturbing stuff, including what really happened in their daughter’s accident.

Oh, and Lowen ends up hooking up with Jeremy. But should she tell him the twisted truth about his wife? Or stay quiet? Just know: this book has plot twists coming at you nonstop, all packed into 320 pages. I read it in a single day. Couldn’t put it down.

Beach Read – Emily Henry

Another “enemies to lovers” moment, because honestly? If you didn’t love this trope before, you’re about to, because it’s impossible not to fall for Emily Henry‘s stories.

In Beach Read, January and Augustus are writers with completely different styles. She’s all sunshine, likes happy endings, and a good romance book. He’s dark, moody, and has no problem in killing off all his characters.

When they end up being neighbors for three months, they strike a deal to solve their writer’s block: he has to write a love story, and she needs to put down the bright side of life and create a book about something serious. It’s light, adorable, and might even make you wanna write a novel yourself.

Hopeless – Colleen Hoover

Not gonna sugarcoat, Hopeless hits deep. And there are two volumes: his version (to me, the one that got me more hooked into the story of Colleen Hoover) and hers.

Sky is 18 years old, homeschooled all her life, and just now stepping into a real high school. That’s the cue for her to meet Holder, the first guy who actually makes her feel something. He’s got his own scars too, especially after losing someone close to him as a child.

As they get closer, Holder starts realizing something strange about how he feels around Sky, and when the truth finally comes out, it’s wild. I was so invested in these two that I told their story to my whole family like they were real people I knew.

Bonus: if you fall in love with them like I did, Finding Cinderella is a spin-off featuring their besties. And yes, it’s just as cute.

Each of these books transported me to a whole new world. I seriously felt like I was BFFs with every single character. So, if you’re on break from school (or just need an escape from reality), pick one of these and dive in. Whether it’s drama, romance, or plot twists that make your jaw drop, they’re all perfect slump-busters.

