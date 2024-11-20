Here’s everything we can expect of Taylor Jenkins newest book

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Which plot will hit the bookstores in June 2025?

At the beginning of November, Taylor Jenkins announced on social media her next release named Atmosphere. The book is scheduled to be published on June 3rd, 2025 and in the middle of time, we discover how far the power of love can be reached.

Taylor Jenkins Reid became one of the greatest authors of our time and one of the favorites of social media. With easy and fluid writing that addresses reflective and timeless themes, the North American writer has best-selling successes such as: The seven husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones and The Six and Malibu Rising.

But how and why did she become one of the greatest authors of the generation?

A necessary writing

The writer’s narratives always address reflective themes and everyday problems. However, in an engagingly detailed way, it makes us believe that even the most capable, famous, or unusual people suffer from internal conflicts like the rest of us, deconstructing endearment, and making the fictional characters even more real.

One of her most famous novels that represents this is Daisy Jones and the Six, where Daisy, the main character, has fame and talent to sing and become one of the greatest singers of her time but she gets involved with excessive use of alcohol and drugs while being in a toxic relationship.

Between empowerment and representation

Taylor´s writing stands out among youngsters precisely because it causes identification between characters and the readers. The main characters of her books have strong and empowered personalities, despite not existing, they live in historical moments that really took place. Her works fit into contemporary literature and have a simple language.

The idea of having empowered women at a time when male culture was predominant, brings out a feeling of resistance, where there is a search for the expansion of female rights.

The new success

With so many successes and two screen adaptations, it is almost certain that the next Reid´s book will have great success when it arrives in bookstores. With its large number of fans and recommendations, the book became popular soon after the announcement.

But what is the story really about?

The story of “Atmosphere” takes place during the 1980s, throughout the space shuttle program, which are manned missions seeking to explore space and carry out maintenance on space stations.

Joan Goodwin, one of the main characters, is a physics and astronomy university professor who was selected among several candidates to participate in NASA´s first mission to include women. This is the only opportunity to be one of the first women to go to space.

The emergence of new friendships between the recent astronauts and with the preparations for interspace travel, Joan meets a new love that she never imagined.

Throughout her journey, she reconnects with the essence and reflects on the existence of the universe and in December 1984 with mission STS-LR9 everything changes. We find out how far love can go, this time, among the stars.

The writer tends to create real characters with flaws, insecurities, qualities and dreams, which makes it easier to identify with the reader. In addition, the building of relationships and the development of the characters throughout the story are sincere and true, with conflicts, maturing and reconciliations. This new book will be no different.

In this book, Taylor´s writing will follow the same path as the old ones, addressing significant content that generates necessary discussions in a light and addictive way.

As the story takes place a few decades ago, it tends to deal with the inclusion of women in a scientific environment. The whole plot is developed through a female main character who struggles with her personal issues and her passion for her profession.

Even those who have never read anything by Jenkins, will be moved and fall in love with the writing and the new story of Taylor.

