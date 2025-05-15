The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

At 21 years old, I did something I never thought I would do: I put on my first pair of ballet slippers. I’ve never considered myself to be graceful, super flexible, or artistically inclined. But after some convincing from my friends, I decided to sign up for a beginner’s ballet class.

For context, I grew up as a competitive swimmer and didn’t stray too far from the pool. I’ve always loved watching ballet performances and admiring how effortless the dancers look on stage. I’d never considered taking ballet until I saw the course listed at Boston University.

In preparation for my first class, I bought a pair of ballet slippers, tights, a leotard, and a wrap skirt to complete my ballerina look. I love the aesthetics of ballet dancers and figured I might as well go all in on my journey by looking the part.

I was nervous when I first walked into the studio, but luckily, my class was full of first-time dancers like me. I knew my athletic capabilities would help me in class, but my skills weren’t as transferable as I thought. Who knew it could be so hard to stay on your feet?

My calves and feet were sore after my first class, but I was ready to go back to the studio to learn more!

Now that I’m three months into taking ballet, my appreciation for high-level ballerinas has grown even more. My turnout still isn’t that great, and I’m working on my flexibility.

But I love to ground myself by focusing on the music’s tempos and moving my body with precision and poise. I also constantly tell my friends what I’ve learned and joke about what I struggle with each week.

I truly think I’ve found my new favorite way to stay active and relieve the stress that college brings.

I believe the key to trying new things as a young adult is not to take yourself too seriously! It’s okay to laugh when you make a mistake and feel proud when you’ve accomplished a new skill.

While I won’t be starring in “The Nutcracker” this upcoming December—or any other December—I will continue my ballet journey because it brings me joy.

If you’re thinking about trying something new, don’t let your fears or perception of yourself get in the way, and have fun!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!