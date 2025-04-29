The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

With only one more week of classes here at Boston University before the dreaded finals week, you could cut the tension with a knife. In any designated study space, you’ll find students cramming, Starbucks coffees in hand, and stress levels high. And although it might seem impossible, here are some tips for managing your stress over the next couple of weeks to end the school year on a high!

Find A Study Space Even though studying in bed might seem like the comfiest option, it’s important to have a designated study space in order to separate school time from personal time. This doesn’t have to be the library or even on campus. Make a day out of it and go to a coffee shop. That way, at the end of the day, when you get into bed, you can recognize that work time is over. Photo by Reinhart Julian from Unsplash Don’t Forget The Necessities Although it might seem like eating and sleeping are distractions from the daunting tasks of studying, you need to take breaks! New in Health says the best way to retain new information is to sleep on it. Your brain doesn’t run properly on a lack of sleep, so remember to take a break, eat food, rest, and then dive back in. It might seem like a waste of time, but it will help you in the long run. Turn Off Your Phone Taking time for yourself is important, but so is holding yourself accountable. Phone breaks are really just glorified procrastination; instead, use a break from classes and studying to go for a run or clean your room. Maintaining productivity throughout the day will help you stay focused. Save the doom scrolling for before bed. Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels Remember Why You’re Doing This It might be hard to remain positive during such a stressful time, but you’ve made it this far, and you can do this! Some people would love to be in your position right now, getting the education you are. Remember to take a few moments to be grateful. You don’t have to have an education—you get to.

Good luck with finals, everyone!

