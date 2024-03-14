The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The life of a teenage girl is undoubtedly a struggle.

Life is always hitting us with crazy challenges and experiences. From living it up with our best friends to dealing with the most earth-shattering heartbreaks, every event can feel so overwhelming. The one thing that has truly helped me take a step back from it all and process all of life’s ups and downs was journaling.

When life gets really stressful, I’ve always found it therapeutic to write out all my feelings. It’s so beneficial to see your thoughts and emotions written out on paper. It helps me organize my thoughts and understand what I’m going through, all in a cute little notebook.

It feels like I’m telling my future self what I’m going through. Using my journal entries, I can watch myself learn and grow from every crazy experience life throws at me.

Journaling is different for everyone. Some people like to do formal entries like a diary. while others prefer to do streams of consciousness. I prefer streams of consciousness because I’ve found that writing in this style helps me get everything I think and want to say out.

I often dedicate each entry to a certain topic or person that I’m particularly upset about. It feels like I’m writing a letter to a person who has hurt me and I get to say everything I need to, without actually contacting that person.

However, sometimes I also love doing what I call a “think, feel, need.” My high school English teacher introduced me to this. I write one phrase or sentence for each category: one thing I’m thinking, one thing I feel, and one thing I need. It gives me a better grasp on reality and what is going on in my mind at the time.

Writing has truly helped me reflect and grow so much as a person. Sometimes I bottle up my feelings, especially when I can’t control a situation or say what I feel to a certain person. Journaling gives me a comforting way to express myself and understand what is going on inside.

My biggest recommendation to anyone going through a difficult time or situation is always to write. It helps you get in touch with yourself and process things on a different level.

My advice to anyone reading this article is to give journaling a try!

Put on your favorite playlist, light a candle, and get your pen and notebook ready!

