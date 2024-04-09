This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

College life can get overwhelming if you let it, especially during these last remaining weeks of spring semester. As we approach finals, it’s important to take care of your wellbeing and overall health.

To help you succeed, here’s your ultimate guide to self-care strategies for college students!

Prioritize sleep

Photo by Kristina Petrick from Unsplash No test is important enough to lose sleep over! Make sure you are getting seven to nine hours of rest each night, even if it means leaving work for the next day. Create a relaxing bedtime routine that is calming and prepares you for a good night’s sleep. Light a candle as you do your skincare routine, journal, read, or do some meditating. Whatever makes you sleepy will help!

Take Breaks

Know your limits and recognize when you need to take a break. Working hard is essential to do well in school, but it’s equally important to listen to your mind and give it the rest it deserves from all that studying! A good way to do this is by setting interval timers so you have a planned break even before you start studying. Something that works for me is studying for one hour, then taking a 15-20 minute break. During your rest time, listen to some music, take a quick walk, talk to friends, or enjoy one of your hobbies! Avoiding burn out will help make your studying way easier and much more productive, and you’ll end up doing better on your exams.

Connect With Others

Finals season does not have to equal lonely season. Find a friend in your class and study together! I find that I’m even more productive when I study with someone else and we help each other out. It makes studying fun (as much as it can be), and sharing the experience always makes it better!

Stick to Healthy Habits