Two weeks ago today, I did something that, for most of my life, I never thought I would do: I ran a marathon.

I started running in 2020 (during the pandemic), but before then, I had had absolutely no interest in it. That being said, I knew long distance was my thing after I’d been running for just a few months. I joined my school’s track and cross country teams and focused on those distances until my sophomore year of college (about a year ago).

A marathon was always a goal, but it was something I would do “later.”

I left the college track team last year. I still loved running, but I needed a break from the pressure of structured training. Plus, after a three-year injury cycle, I did not think I was ready for a marathon.

By the end of my spring semester, however, I wanted to push myself again in running. I wanted a new challenge and a plan to keep me motivated. Suddenly, the timing felt right.

I signed up for the Marine Corps Marathon and was lucky enough to be coached by my high school track coach. Starting in mid-July, I followed his steps each day and worked up to a 20-mile long run, along with speed workouts throughout the week. Following the plan also kept me from overtraining, which has been a problem of mine in the past.

I had so much fun training for this marathon. I looked forward to running in a way I hadn’t in years and felt so strong in the weeks leading up to the race. I felt (and still feel) like a spark had been relit.

Then, on Oct. 26, it was time! I flew home to Washington, DC, on Thursday (Oct. 23) and slept in my own bed the three nights before the race. On Friday, I picked up my bib at the race expo, where my mom and I tried free samples from various stations. I even had my hair curled — for free! — at one of them!

On Sunday morning, I woke up around 4:15 a.m. It was early, but I was barely tired as I ate English Muffins and put on my matching purple outfit. My dad drove me to Pentagon City, where I joined the crowds as we walked to Runners Village and the start line.

I did not know anyone else racing with me, but there was a feeling of camaraderie in Runners Village. I quickly met a woman named Megan on the walk over, and we waited — and made the obligatory porta-potty stop — together until it was time to line up.

At 7:20 a.m., I began my first marathon! The weather was perfect; low 40s on the start line, and the whole time I was racing, it never topped 50 degrees. Because this was before Daylight Saving, the sun rose just after the gun went off, which made for a beautiful start.

The Marine Corps marathon starts in Arlington, Virginia, before crossing the bridge into Washington, DC. Miles four through 20 are in DC, and the last six are in a part of Arlington called Crystal City. The final quarter-mile is straight uphill to the Iwo Jima statue and the Marine Corps War Memorial.

As I stood at the start line, it hit me that I was about to accomplish what, for the last few years, had been one of my biggest goals and “bucket-list” items. I started the race full of excitement and gratitude.

I had so much fun running that day. I flew through the first half of the course, on track for about a 3:20 total time, and waved at everyone. When I passed my family, I threw my heart-hands up and high-fived one of my friends. I knew that I liked training for the marathon, but racing it was honestly more fun than I even imagined.

My family seriously went above and beyond; my parents and three of my siblings saw me on course four times, navigating the metro and tracking me through the race app, as did my aunt. My grandparents and one of my cousins saw me, too, as did a few friends! Every time I saw a familiar face, I had a huge burst of energy, but even people I didn’t know had fun signs and encouraging cheers. It was awesome to see so many people out there running and spectating.

The second half of the course started to feel hard, and my fast pace began to catch up with me. I held on as long as I could. By mile 16, it was starting to hurt, but that was when we looped the National Mall. That part of the course was not only scenic, but full of spectators. I definitely think that kept me going here.

At mile 20, we crossed the 14th Street Bridge into Crystal City. This was long, with not many (if any) spectators, and I slowed my pace a ton, even walking a few times. While I had flown through the first six miles in what felt like the blink of an eye, the last six dragged on and on.

It did not help that Crystal City was far less scenic. I do not know the area well at all, and at one point, we did a loop of a parking lot! While my time goals were slipping away, I focused on having fun and tried to smile as much as possible. Running a marathon is pretty cool after all!

Though my legs were hurting, I otherwise felt pretty good. I got into a groove again in the last few miles and was able to finish in 3:31:20! Honestly, I don’t remember a whole lot of the final six miles…I think I blocked it out.

Once I crossed the line, it was time for my medal and free things! Then, I got to see my family and friends just outside the finisher area.

While the last six miles were painful (and I couldn’t walk or sit down normally for about three days following), this was truly the best day ever. In a time when basically nothing good is happening in Washington, DC, the Marine Corps Marathon felt like a happy and positive experience for me and the city! I am already plotting my next marathon and cannot wait to continue improving in this event.

I am truly so grateful for my family, my friends who cheered me on from afar, my coach, and everyone who came to spectate the Marine Corps Marathon this year!

