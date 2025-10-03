Health Hacks For When You Are Too Busy To Get Sick

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A feeling we all know and hate: falling asleep with an itchy throat, knowing that by morning, the sickness will have taken hold and will be just another irritating hurdle in a busy week. The impending doom after realizing that you’re sick is especially torturous during midterms. Colds seem to strike at the most inconvenient times!

We all know that it’s essential to hydrate and get rest to stay healthy, but how do we prevent these annoying colds? During midterms, finals, or even just during a homework-heavy week, keep these health-positive tips in your back pocket or maybe even turn them into habits.

For optimal health, a young adult should sleep for 7 to 9 hours, as these crucial hours allow the body to repair systems and produce essential hormones for immune system functioning, according to Sleep Foundation. The stress of college life often poses a threat to this.

Take it from me: I live in a quad, and syncing four sleep schedules is tricky. One roommate might be asleep by 9 p.m., while the other three aren’t in bed until 1 a.m. Quad living has forced me to adapt or suffer sleep deprivation. I quickly adopted an effective trifecta of solutions: a blackout eyemask, a loud fan, and earplugs.

It may sound overkill, but living with roommates for the first time is jarring. Over-the-counter supplements like Melatonin and Ashwagandha have also been helpful for me to fall asleep. My brain tends to go into overdrive when my head hits the pillow, and Ashwagandha is definitely helpful in balancing my stress hormones. To avoid possible side effects, it is important to take it directly as suggested.

Your living environment might also be battling your health. Upgrade your dorm with an affordable mini humidifier!

According to American Family Care, keeping your airways hydrated makes it less hospitable to viruses and bacteria. Also, make sure you have some antibacterial soap readily available. My favorite soap (Mrs. Myers Clean Day) lives in my bathroom caddy. And for backpacks, I recommend stocking up on hand sanitizers. I also have a health-station basket, with travel tissues, Advil, and cough drops, so that I’m prepared when sickness strikes.

There are also many health boosters directly available here on BU’s campus. It’s worth making an appointment at Student Health Services to get your vaccinations before the flu season peaks between December and February!

Sign up for quality time with Bean to calm you down, or take advantage of Boston’s walkability by going to the Esplanade along the Charles River for a sense of calm. Take quiet time to breathe and meditate, even if it’s only 10 minutes. And if you need a recharge, head over to LifeAlive or The Juicery for immunity-boosting drinks.

Staying healthy is tough in college, but even a little planning goes a long way to ease the stress of periods ahead.

