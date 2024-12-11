The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we get older and turn from energetic teens into young adults, the winter season might start to lose its flair. The cold seems colder, schoolwork becomes more of a chore than it’s supposed to be, and we begin counting the minutes until we can get back to our beds and destress. While this isn’t true for everyone, this article is for the people who need pick-me-ups from the season. Here’s what I’ve got…

Create a routine Add some structure to the tasks you mean to complete every week or every day. Draw up an idea of what your day or week will look like and use those events as something to look forward to. You can write it on paper, put it in a Doc, or maybe even use Goodnotes. If you look up schedule formats on Pinterest, there are a lot of cute pictures to use as guides. Include your classes, workout schedule, self-care routine, and anything that might add some gleam to a seemingly dull day. Tip: If you see a space on your schedule, try something you don’t usually do. One of my favorite hobbies is reading, but I’ve also realized that I (rarely) ever do it outside of my school work. Start the first chapter of a book, take a walk through a pretty neighborhood, or do something you’ve seen on social media, like trying a new restaurant or coffee place. Photo by Anthony Shkraba from Pexels Organize This could fit in with creating a routine, but when I say organize, I also mean clean. If you’re a college student like me, it’s coming around when we start to move out for winter break, so let’s get some stuff done. Maybe figure out what you want to take home or leave at school, wipe down a grimy place you’ve been avoiding, fold your clothes, tidy up your study space to prepare for finals, and gain that sense of fulfillment from being productive. Tip: Organizing also applies to other things too. I’ve been wanting to make a couple of new Spotify playlists that I can use during specific times, like when I’m studying, walking to class, running, or anything. A couple of them might look similar because I like listening to some songs at any time, but I think specific music can help create the vibe I need for whatever I do. Also, Pinterest boards! Make a Pinterest board for something you daydream about, whether it’s living abroad, your dream home, or recipes to try. Whatever you can conjure up, a Pinterest board is a great way to visualize. Sarah Brown | Unsplash Self-care Unfortunately, I feel like self-care has become less of a way to take care of ourselves and more of a way for the internet to try and sell you something that you just need to buy for yourself. What I do for self-care is pretty simple; I like to grab a nice face mask from Target, clean up my cuticles and paint my nails, blow dry my hair if I feel like it, and eat. Uber Eats will hear from me next week; that’s all I have to say. But do something that makes you feel good, even if that means shaving your legs (it’s a real struggle, people). Tip: I don’t want to give exercise its own section because, honestly, me telling you to exercise seems annoying. If fitness is your thing, awesome, that is genuinely great, but if it isn’t, that is totally okay. Not everybody is comfortable going out and running or lifting weights at the gym, we all know what is best for our bodies. I like to run because it makes me feel fit and it is scientifically proven that it can help your mental and physical well-being. But during the break, I’m going to try some less strenuous (but no less beneficial) activities like yoga and meditation. I found meditation audios on Spotify to use and videos on YouTube with beginner yoga stretches that I think are user-friendly enough for me to grasp, and maybe you too. Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels

Winter is a beautiful season that holds so many great things for us to enjoy, but it’s important we acknowledge its downsides. The best thing we can do is listen to ourselves and use good judgment to determine what we need. When I feel down from the cold, I remind myself that good times are on the way, and I can help myself try and feel better. So, take care of yourself however you choose and take whatever advice from me you need.

Good luck with finals and Happy Holidays!

