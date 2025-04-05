Craving Happiness? Make A Dopamine Menu

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have recently been placing a lot of emphasis on my relationship with dopamine. This feel-good hormone can be beneficial, but also easy to fall into a toxic relationship with. For example, the rush I get from my phone is strong enough to keep me from studying, sleeping, and living in the moment.

So, as part of a long-overdue New Year’s resolution, I’m attempting to find a healthier way to get my daily dopamine dose. And thanks to Jessica McCabe’s Dopamine Menu, I think I found it.

Jessica McCabe, the creator of the “How to ADHD” YouTube channel, coined the term “Dopamine Menu.” Essentially, it’s a list of simple things you can do when you’re feeling unmotivated, a little sad, or just searching for something to do that isn’t doomscrolling.

The idea behind the menu is to improve your mood in easy, sustainable ways that perfectly fit your individual preferences. It’s great for anyone who’s looking to get out of their slump and get a little bit more joy out of each day!

Just like a real restaurant menu, a dopamine menu is divided into appetizers, entrees, sides, desserts, and specials. Every day is different! Sometimes, we only have the time or energy for a five-minute activity. The point of this setup is to account for the variability of life, so you can truly find the most effective methods to get your dopamine fix.

Appetizers Appetizers should be quick and accessible, providing a burst of dopamine at any point throughout the day. Dance to your favorite song

Enjoy a sweet treat

Make your bed

Drink a cup of tea/coffee Entrees Entrees are potentially more time-consuming, but are designed to be opportunities for intentional recharge. Go to the gym

Make a home-cooked dinner

Do some scrapbooking

Watch a movie

Take an everything shower

Watch the sunset

Take a walk

Visit the farmer’s market

Hang out with friends or family

Go thrifting

Do a puzzle

Read a book Burst Sides Sides are a middle ground! They are meant to be background stimulation to make mundane tasks more bearable. Put on a podcast

Change into a comfy outfit

Listen to music

Eat a snack

Use a fidget toy

Light a candle

Put some flowers in a vase Desserts Desserts are things that we love to do, but are probably best used in moderation. It’s all about finding a balance and being aware! Watch a show

Use social media

Shop online

Go out to eat

Sleep in Specials Specials are often bigger, bucket-list activities that are more expensive and require planning. They’re great for special occasions! Go to a concert

See a comedy show

Have a night out with friends

Get your nails done

Book a vacation

The most important part of a dopamine menu is that it caters to your personal needs. Otherwise, there are no rules! Write down the things that bring you joy.

Next time you feel uninspired, check your menu to get the happiness boost your body needs!

