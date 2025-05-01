Building Mental And Physical Strength: CorePower Yoga

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

The first CorePower Yoga class I took was this summer back in my hometown of Austin, Texas. The classes started at 5:30 in the morning and I went with my friend Giada, who is a collegiate dancer.

“It will be so chill, I promise,” Giada told me as we entered the building in our workout sets. So, I grabbed my mat and weights and entered the studio.

It was, in fact, not chill.

CorePower Yoga is a fitness studio chain that offers heated yoga, yoga sculpt, and other forms of strength training. I have only taken the Yoga Sculpt classes, which are a heated and weighted class that incorporates cardio. That was the type of class that I took with Giada, and I was genuinely counting down the seconds until class was over. I was sweating out of every pore of my body—ones I didn’t even know existed—and for most of the time, I thought I was going to pass out. A puddle of sweat formed on my black yoga mat as my arms shook in the plank position.

Like any workout class, after swearing I would never return, I got the “itch” and knew I had to come back. The post-workout high I felt was unmatched. The rest of the summer I spent chipping off my friends for class passes and used my free-week pass that CorePower offers for first-time yogis.

When I got to school in Boston, I tried going to the Fitness and Recreation Center and giving their yoga classes and weight training a chance. But nothing gave me the “high” that CorePower Yoga did, so I spent the remainder of the semester begging my parents to buy me the unlimited class pass for my birthday. After a lot of convincing, especially after looking at the hefty price tag of $199 a month, my parents agreed. Thank you, Mom and Dad!

Since beginning to go to CorePower Yoga consistently as of January 2025, I have noticed many physical and mental improvements. I have yet to find another workout chain that makes me feel as rejunitaved, mindful, and tough. I have noticed my body is more toned and strong.

CorePower Yoga became an integral part of my life here in Boston, and it’s brought me a community. I’m pretty sure my friends here think I am a CorePower Yoga sponsor or ambassador because I talk about it all the time and force them to come with me.

Going to CorePower Yoga with my friends has deepened our bond and relationship.

As I finish this article, about to put on my leggings and sports bra for my Sunday 7:45 p.m. CorePower Yoga Sculpt class, I reflect on the joy and rebirth I feel after spending an hour working on myself.

Because of CorePower Yoga, I am a tougher person!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!