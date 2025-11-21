All About The Cycles Of Your Period 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The topic of cycle syncing has become a recent internet phenomenon in the wellbeing universe. Influencers on TikTok and Instagram Reels are telling their followers to plan their lives around their menstrual cycles.

Not sure what that means? Let’s talk about it.

For the longest time, I saw this as another internet pseudo-science trend — one of those things people swear by despite lacking real scientific backing. “Why should I be more productive during one cycle of my period than another?” I thought.

It was only recently that I found myself in more of a funk than usual, and I realized it might be tied to my hormones. I was studying with a friend when it suddenly hit me: How can I feel this way when my period just ended? It felt like the period gods had placed me in some kind of hormonal purgatory.

In my mind, my period has always been synonymous with the emotional and physical chaos that hormones bring. Once it ended, I expected to return to equilibrium. Despite getting my period early in my teens, it was the first time I truly understood that maybe there’s more truth to this whole menstrual cycle thing than I had ever given it credit for.

If you’re feeling a similar sort of way, I’ve compiled a simplified overview below of what each stage typically does to your mood, and the ways you can make it work for you.

MENSTRUATION: DAYS 1-5 The menstrual phase is when bleeding occurs, typically lasting around four to five days, though it can extend up to eight. During this time, both estrogen and progesterone levels are low, possibly leading to fatigue and lower energy levels. Common symptoms include cramps, headaches and bloating. It’s beneficial to focus on iron-rich foods to replenish what’s lost through bleeding and to support energy. When it comes to exercise, this phase calls for gentler movement — think yoga, stretching or light walks — rather than high-intensity workouts. FOLLICULAR PHASE: DAYS 1-14 This is the post-period phase, when estrogen levels begin to rise, bringing bursts of energy and a boost in mood. You may also notice sharper focus and reduced bloating. Cycle-syncing experts suggest using this time to tackle to-do lists, start new projects and lean into productivity. It’s also an ideal phase to incorporate high-intensity workouts like HIIT or strength training. Nutritionally, focus on plenty of fruits, vegetables and fiber-rich foods. Lean proteins will support your rising energy levels, as well. Photo by Marta Wave from Pexels OVULATION: DAY 14 According to Brook, the ovulation phase is when estrogen levels peak, which can bring noticeable boosts in mood and energy — especially on the first day. It’s an ideal time for high-intensity workouts like HIIT or weight training. In fact, studies cited by Dr. Natalie Crawford suggest that women who strength train during ovulation may build more muscle. Nutrient-wise, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids — found in foods like nuts, eggs, and fish — can help support the body’s transition into the luteal phase. And as always, staying well-hydrated is key. LUTEAL PHASE: DAYS 15-28 The luteal phase begins after ovulation and ends the day before your next period. During this time, both progesterone and estrogen levels start to drop, often bringing dips in mood and energy, bloating, and headaches. Cycle-syncing experts suggest that this isn’t the time to be in constant go, go, go mode like during the follicular phase. Instead, it’s a period for slowing down and being gentler with yourself. One way to honor that is by planning your weeks in advance, tackling bigger tasks during the follicular phase when your energy is higher. Or, on a smaller scale, you might front-load your day: get the heavier tasks done in the morning, and by afternoon, give yourself permission to rest. If you feel inspired, try planning your weeks around your cycle to see how it feels. But even if you don’t, remember to treat yourself with compassion when your mood dips or motivation wanes. Photo by Kinga Cichewicz from Unsplash

Sometimes, it’s not a lack of discipline. It’s just biology.

