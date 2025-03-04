6 Tips For The Best Sleep Of Your Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a transfer student at Boston University, it has been an overwhelming adjustment of handling workloads whilst balancing school with a job and clubs. It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle.

When it’s finally time to go to bed, I often find myself tossing and turning, listing everything I have to do the next day. Falling asleep has become a challenge in itself. However, after trying out a few simple tips, I’ve managed to ease my mind and improve my sleep. If you are also struggling just like me, keep reading to find out tips and strategies to have the best sleep.

I’m sure you’ve tried everything from counting sheep, scrolling through your phone, maybe even trying some calming music but sleep is nowhere to be found. This is a feeling that so many people know all too well, and it’s really annoying.

As a college student, getting a good night’s sleep often seems like a far-off dream. Navigating assignments, exams, and a social life, it’s easy to let sleep fall to the bottom of the priority list. But don’t worry! I’ve got your back. Here are a few simple tips that will help you get the best sleep of your life.

create a sleep only zone Your bedroom or your bed should be your ultimate relaxation zone. That means no laundry piling up, no eating, and definitely no studying on your bed. Keep your space cool, dark, and quiet. This will tell your brain that it’s time to wind down. Photo by Debby Hudson from Unsplash Limit caffeine and screen time Caffeine can stay in your system for up to eight hours! DON’T drink coffee before bed. You won’t be able to sleep—it’s keeping your mind awake! The Netflix binges or scrolling through TikTok can seriously mess with your sleep. The blue light from your phone, laptop, or TV decreases melatonin production therefore making it harder for you to fall asleep. Try switching to a book you can read until you are tired. Clear your mind Don’t watch the clock! Looking at the clock and overthinking only makes it harder to fall asleep. Try not to stress about exams, homework, or work. Instead, focus on relaxing and clearing your mind. So, turn the clock away from you or move your phone out of arm’s reach. Relax and have a calm night routine Take a warm shower, do some light stretching, do your skincare routine, and get to bed relaxed and ready to sleep. Doing this can ease your mind and prepare your body for sleep. Photo by Gaelle Marcel from Unsplash Hit the gym in the morning or afternoon Exercise will help regulate your body’s sleep-wake cycle and take away the stress. Just make sure to avoid intense workouts close to bedtime, as they could leave you too energized to fall asleep. set a sleep schedule (and stick to it!) I get it, you’re not a kid with a strict bedtime anymore. But here’s the thing: our bodies thrive on routine. Try to set a consistent bedtime (yes, even on weekends) to help regulate your internal clock. Trust me, your body will thank you when you start falling asleep and waking up more easily!

Sleep is so important for tackling the day ahead. These are the tips that have helped me get better rest, and I hope they work for you too.

Here’s to sweet dreams and waking up refreshed!

