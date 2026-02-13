5 Ways to Recover from Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you try to capture every opportunity, then wonder why your to-do list never seems to end. It’s easy to fall into burnout. As described by WebMD, burnout is a “form of exhaustion caused by constantly feeling swamped.” It’s no surprise that, between challenging academics, an endless array of extracurriculars at our fingertips, and the desire to maintain a full social life, burnout is likely to occur.

Recently, I’ve found myself in a state of burnout. I’m procrastinating more than usual, even though my to-do list is bigger than ever. But not to fret, below, I’ve listed a few tried-and-true methods for overcoming the dreaded occurrence.

1. Time Block

In my experience, burnout often creeps in when my days lack structure. One really effective way to reduce stress is time blocking: knowing what you’re going to do and when. If your schedule allows, try treating your day like a nine-to-five; you clock in at 9 a.m. and clock out at 5 p.m. Of course, this depends on your class schedule and other commitments, but the goal is to create your own version of a nine-to-five where there’s built-in time to truly “clock out.”

2. Move your body

I find that I feel most energized when I work out in the morning; it adds a kick to my day (that is, if I can manage to wake up on time). It’s easy to forget to move when you’re busy, but a boost of endorphins is scientifically proven to lower stress and improve your overall sense of well-being, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

3. Try something new

When you’re burnt out, life can start to feel like Groundhog Day. The days blur together until you are asking yourself: What did I even do this week? I encourage you to try something new; visit a café in a new neighborhood, walk through a park you’ve never been to, or take the Amtrak train to a neighboring town. I’ve found that a simple change of environment can spark a surprising amount of motivation.

4. Complete everything on your to-do list

That might sound counterintuitive to what this article is preaching, but there’s no better feeling than an empty to-do list, especially when that list is quietly draining the life out of you. Set aside one day where you make no plans other than checking everything off your list. Maybe this means sacrificing a Sunday. I promise that by the end of the day, you’ll feel a renewed sense of motivation.

5. Learn to say no

It’s easy to want to say yes to everything in college. Ski Club? Yup. Intramural volleyball? Sure. Chess tournament? Why not! Maybe that’s an exaggeration, but between academics, extracurriculars, the internship hunt, and everything else, learning to say no is essential. Nothing worsens burnout faster than committing to things that don’t actually align with your priorities.

So, these are my five best tips to combat burnout. Now go make yourself a cup of tea and put on your favorite comfort show, you’ve earned it.

