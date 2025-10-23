5 Ways To Protect Your Peace on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While midterms, club meetings, and an ever-evolving social life occur simultaneously, it can feel like the world is spinning at 100 mph with no pause in sight. And as the academic year comes into full swing, it’s crucial to indulge in self-care and take a much-needed break to maintain a semblance of sanity. Sometimes, that might mean skipping out on a weekend function or saving a study session for another day, but it serves the greater good of preserving your energy in the long run and protecting your peace.

Finding ways to protect your peace can be a bit tricky, especially if you’ve been in the work-study-party groove for a while. Below are a few ideas to help you take a break from the outside world.

Snuggle With A Comfort Film or Book Photo by Keira Burton from Pexels There are few joys greater in life than wrapping yourself in a fuzzy blanket, microwaving popcorn, and switching on your comfort film. A similar sentiment is at play when sitting on a park bench, feeling the fall breeze, and reading your favorite book. These two activities transport us to fictional (or nonfiction if you’re a reality-TV lover) universes, especially if you need a “brain-break.” I highly recommend indulging in comfort media because it can take your mind off the stressful aspects of life, even for just an hour. My personal favorite comfort film is When Harry Met Sally, and my favorite book is Jane Eyre! Relax With An At-Home Spa Day Photo by cottonbro from Pexels Light some candles, dim those lights, and play meditative music — go the full nine yards. An at-home spa day is one of my favorite ways to completely zen out, especially while on a budget or after an overly hectic week. A few ways to participate in this activity are making a DIY facemask with household items, putting on a cucumber eye mask, taking a warm bath, painting your nails, or anything else that makes you feel pampered. Not only is this great for the mind, but it can also leave you with glowing skin and tension-free muscles. Listen To Your Favorite Album All The Way Through Photo by blocks from Unsplash Music connects people on a soul-deep level, traversing the borders of language and time. The power of a great album can have the effect of complete relaxation or rousing a round of energy, depending on the genre. Playing your favorite album is bound to inspire the positive feelings associated with it, grounding you in your journey of self-care. Whether through headphones or on a record player, jamming out is incredibly cathartic across all genres and mediums. My album is Pure Heroine by Lorde. And recently, I’ve been loving Blue by Joni Mitchell. Prohibit Social Media Use For The Day Photo by Joshua Fuller from Unsplash The digital world never stops. The hottest trends always seem to be changing, which makes time feel like it’s moving quickly. A great way to protect your peace is by completely prohibiting social media use for the day. This allows you to be present in the current moment. This practice frees you from distractions that can take away from your hobbies, while simultaneously boosting your appreciation for life’s little things. While it’s a difficult task, I try to fill no-social-media days with the other things I like, so when boredom strikes, I don’t immediately go to grab my phone. Practice Mindfulness With Yoga Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels As the mind spirals, our body can ground us through purposeful movements and meditative mantras. A core element of yoga is taking a break from the craziness of regular life and looking inward. My favorite way to do yoga is by following a guided session on YouTube in my bedroom. That way, I’m saving money and still have the guidance of a teacher through the screen to keep me on track.

Protect your peace!

