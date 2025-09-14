Protein is Trending: Is It Actually Worth Your Attention?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Protein is seriously trending. For the past couple of years, I’ve noticed a significant uptick in flashy social media titles featuring “low-carb,” “high-protein,” “recomp,” “how I hit 180 grams of protein per day,” etc. While going for my annual back-to-school grocery store run, I noticed more than just the typical protein powders, shakes, and bars. Protein chips, waffles, pasta—apparently protein Cheerios are a thing now! It seems like for almost every product, you can now find a protein-supplemented adjacent.

Like many, I grew up with a general understanding that most meals should include a protein, fat, and carb source. But most health-conscious social media users have likely seen an increased emphasis on protein specifically. Recently, I’ve been wondering if this surge is just a fad profiting off consumer engagement, or if there is a real health baseline supporting high-protein diets. Or, is it somewhere in between?

According to the Department of Health of Victoria, proteins are essential biomolecules made of combinations of amino acids. The human body needs proteins for just about every essential process. There are nine essential amino acids which our bodies cannot make, and thus must be included sufficiently through our diets.

Clearly, eating enough protein is critical for maintaining optimal health. But has some recent content been pushing excessive consumption?

The Mayo Clinic suggests this is possible. Once protein needs are met, extra protein doesn’t magically become extra muscle—just like excess fat and carbs, excess protein is still stored as fat in the body. The general recommendations are as follows (though are still uncertain and widely debated!):

10-35% of your daily calories should come from protein. While athletes are suggested to consume a moderately increased amount of protein, that is largely due to the fact that they simply have higher caloric needs than those who are sedentary. For example, on the high end, someone consuming 1800 calories might fit in 680 calories worth of protein, versus someone consuming 2800 calories who might have 980 calories worth of protein.

For a sedentary adult, 0.8 grams of protein/kg of body weight is suggested. That’s about 54 grams of protein for a 150-lb person.

For someone who exercises regularly, 1.1 to 1.5 grams of protein/kg of body weight is suggested. That’s about 74-102 grams of protein for a 150-lb person.

For someone who lifts heavy regularly or is training for a running/cycling event, 1.2 to 1.7 grams of protein/kg of body weight is suggested. That’s about 81-115 grams of protein for a 150-lb person.

Over 2 grams of protein/kg of body weight is considered excessive, and current research doesn’t prove any benefits to consistent excessive protein intake, even for those who lift regularly or train heavy. In fact, Harvard Health warns that it may carry hazards like a higher risk of developing kidney stones. A lot of the issues with a high-protein diet come with restricting other essential macronutrients. For example, limiting fiber while eating too much protein can cause bad breath, headache, and constipation. Additionally, researchers are still studying the long-term effects of these types of diets.

Generally, however, getting enough protein does have significant benefits for health across the board. Many brands in the food industry know this, and also want to capitalize on the protein trend. That’s why supplementing protein with typical and atypical substitutions has become so common, even in general grocery stores.

Is it worth investing in these “protein-packed” alternatives? It depends.

For some options, I struggle to find a significant difference. For example, a serving (1 cup) of Strawberry Protein Cheerios contains 150 calories, 11 grams of added sugar, and 8 grams of protein. Meanwhile, the same serving size of Strawberry Banana Cheerios offers 140 calories, 11 grams of added sugar, and 3 grams of protein. In Shaw’s, Strawberry Banana Cheerios run for $5.70 per pound, versus $8.56 per pound of the protein alternative. Ultimately, consumers should just be aware of the marketing behind popular food products, and decide how much of a difference these swaps truly make.

Additionally, we should be cautious of contaminants found in many processed protein products. The Clean Label Project found high amounts of physical and microbiological contaminants, like arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury, in many protein powders. As Harvard Health notes, the safety and labeling of protein powders are left up to the manufacturers themselves, which could suggest some risk and bias.

Protein alternatives can be helpful for those seriously requiring additional calories and protein. But I think consumers looking to eat a more protein-rich diet should generally focus on prioritizing highly bio-digestible whole foods with limited processed ingredients.

Here at Brown University, we were recently given the opportunity to see macronutrient breakdowns for dining hall options. For example, a 2.7 oz of scrambled eggs in the Andrew’s breakfast burrito bowl offers about 12.4 grams of protein. A Jo’s spicy chicken breast has 17.3 grams of protein. The system seems incomplete, though. For example, some macronutrients don’t make sense, or have 0 grams written for everything. I hope that in the future, the nutrient information might be more clear.

Most Americans already meet or exceed their protein needs just through regular meals. There is no doubt that “high protein” does not equal “nutritious”. While getting in some extra protein can be great for appetite management and muscle growth, it’s not the be-all-end-all for a healthy diet. As a college student myself, I will be continuing to try to prioritize protein-rich whole foods and maintain regular exercise habits. In the meantime, I will also attempt to be more mindful of how advertisement and vested interests may influence our perception of food.