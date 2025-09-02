Attention, wellness girlies: It looks like the protein hype is here to stay. Protein has always been an important part of a balanced diet (considering it’s literally one of the major food groups), but in 2025, something interesting happened — consuming protein became trendy. From adding protein powder to pre-workout shakes to finding protein-packed options at fast-food restaurants, people with all different nutrition and fitness goals have been trying to get their fill of this nutrient. And while some fads come and go, this one has some staying power. Case in point: Starbucks is adding protein lattes, cold foam, and more customization options to its permanent menu.

This isn’t the first protein-forward move Starbucks has made this year. In June, the brand revealed it had begun testing a banana-flavored protein cold foam at select stores. Apparently, the tests went well, because the coffee chain is now rolling out not just a wide variety of protein cold foam flavors, but also protein lattes made with protein-boosted 2% milk. (No word yet on nondairy options for adding protein to your Starbies order, but keep the hope alive for a future update on this!)

“We’re focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers,” Tressie Leiberman, Starbucks’s global chief brand officer, said in a Sept. 2 blog post. “Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver.”

How Much protein is in the protein lattes & cold foam?

A serving of the protein cold foam, which can be added to any cold beverage, will add about 15 grams of protein to your order. The protein lattes will add approximately 27 to 36 grams of protein (per grande beverage). Pro tip: If you really want to maximize your protein intake, you can order an iced protein latte with protein cold foam.

Starbucks

What flavors do Starbucks’s Protein Lattes & Cold Foams come in?

Starbucks is going all-out with its protein cold foams, with flavors including banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, as well as the plain cold foam. Plus, for the fall, the seasonal pumpkin and pecan flavors are also available as protein cold foams. As for the protein lattes, since they’re just regular lattes made with protein-boosted milk, you can order any flavor latte you want and get that protein power!

When will protein options be on starbucks’s menu?

Starbucks stores across the United States and Canada will offer protein cold foam and protein lattes on its permanent menu starting Sept. 29. Plus, according to Starbucks’s blog post, customers will soon be able to add protein to any Starbucks drink that is made with milk with an option to customize their drink with the protein-boosted 2% milk, though a specific date for this rollout has not yet been announced.