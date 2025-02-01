Pilates in Providence: Where to Get Your Burn On

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re in the mood to channel your inner Pilates princess, sweat it out with killer core moves, or vibe to some upbeat tunes while working muscles you didn’t even know you had, I’ve scoped out some of the hottest Pilates spots in Providence just for you. Read on for the lowdown on where to find your next favorite workout!

Btone Fitness

Btone is a hybrid of reformer pilates-inspired movements, yoga, and strength training with slow, small movements causing second-stage muscle failure (AKA the shakes) in just 45 minutes. The slow, controlled movements build lean muscle while testing your balance—and trust me, you’ll feel the burn and the good sore the next day.

I took two classes with Madison and Becca, and they are so good. They kept me motivated with prompt cues, hyped-up energy, and a playlist full of groovy pop and house music. If you love a beat to keep you going, this is the place!

Perks: They offer 15% off the 2x/week membership for students OR an unlimited two-week membership for first-timers at just $49.

Core

Located in Wayland Square, Core offers it all: Lagree (an elevated twist on Pilates), cycling, boxing/bootcamp, and HIIT classes. For a more personal touch, you can also book one-on-one training with their experienced instructors for custom programming or sport-specific training.

I tried their Lagree class, and it felt like I was training for World War III. Lagree is like Pilates on steroids—high intensity, low impact, and full-body. You work on a Megaformer (a larger, spring-loaded reformer) to build strength, endurance, and flexibility while challenging your mental game. By the end of class, I was dripping in sweat and my body felt like noodles.

Perks: New clients can snag two weeks of unlimited classes for $89. You can try all the classes your heart desires!

401 Move Fitness

401 Move Fitness boutique Pilates studio gives major chic-city vibes. The sleek, modern space is decked out with Alo blocks, Bala bangles, and all the top-of-the-line pilates gadgets you could dream of. Opened in October, it’s squeaky clean and totally Insta-worthy.

I tried Ryan’s “Everyone’s Movin’” class, which is beginner-friendly and super calming—perfect for learning the basics. If you’re craving something more intense, though, Peyton’s high-energy class is rumored to be the ultimate sweat sesh playing banger after banger.

Perks: They’re running a 2025 New Year’s Special—unlimited classes for $299 for the whole month.

VP Fitness

VP Fitness is a downtown gem that is just a 20-minute walk from campus and offers everything: mat Pilates, boxing, spin, yoga, HIIT, and more. Plus, there’s a physical therapy service, a sauna, and even a smoothie bar for a little treat after class.

I joined Kimberly’s 60-minute mat Pilates class, and it was fabulous. The focus on core and glutes was exactly what I needed, and the small class size meant I got lots of personal instruction. Additionally, the space had floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Kennedy Plaza, so you can sweat with a view.

Perks: Their “New Year, New You” deal offers 20% off all memberships and training packages with code NEWYEAR2025.

Brown’s Nelson Fitness Center

If you’re looking for variety on a budget, the Group Fitness Program at the Nelson has you covered. From mat Pilates and barre to spin and Zumba, there’s something for everyone.

I tried the mat Pilates class, and it’s perfect for when you need a lighter day or want to try something new. While it wasn’t the most intense class I’ve done, it’s great for moving your body and finding your flow. The vibe and music totally depend on the instructor, so be sure to mix it up!

Perks: These classes are free of charge for Brown students!

Pro Tip: Don’t Forget Grippy Socks!

If it’s your first time taking a reformer class, most studios require grippy socks to keep you from sliding off the machine. You can snag them at the studio (for $$$) or find super cute and affordable options on Amazon.

Bonus Hack: Get ClassPass!!!

I booked most of these classes on ClassPass, which makes trying multiple studios way more affordable, and the first month is completely free. Plus, you can score an extra 20 credits with my referral link: classpass.com/refer/JUCE89S27.

Get ready to stretch, sweat, and shake your way to stronger muscles by choosing a Pilates class that is perfect for you!