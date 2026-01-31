My New Year’s Resolution Isn’t About Doing More — It’s About Being Kinder to Myself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the New Year, which means one thing is basically unavoidable: New Year’s resolutions. If you’ve been to the Nelson recently, you’ve probably noticed the long lines for every machine imaginable, especially the hip thrust machine, because so many people have decided that going to the gym regularly is the resolution this year. And honestly? Same. One of my New Year’s resolutions is to be more balanced, both physically and mentally, so if you see me waiting my turn at the gym, that’s why.

But there’s another resolution I want to talk about—one that feels a little more internal, and maybe a little more overlooked. This year, I’m trying to be more forgiving toward myself.

At first, that might sound strange coming from a 19-year-old. What do I even have to forgive myself for? But the truth is, I’ve realized that I’m often much harder on myself than I need to be. Over winter break, I went home and spent time talking with my friends from high school, my friends from home, and my mom, who’s also my best friend. We ended up having some really deep conversations, and I told her how often I feel disappointed in myself for not living up to certain standards I’ve set.

She asked me a simple question that stuck with me: Why did you create those standards in the first place? No one ever imposed them on me, yet I was being incredibly harsh toward myself for not meeting them.

These thoughts became even heavier after the tragic shootings that occurred last semester. I was taking Principles of Economics at the time, and the shooting happened during one of the review sessions for our class. Even though I attended a different review session, being that close, physically and emotionally, to something so devastating made me reflect deeply on how I take care of myself internally. Since then, I’ve been trying to be gentler with myself: taking breaks when I need them, checking in with how I’m feeling, and recognizing when I need rest instead of pushing through.

That awareness slowly extended into other areas of my life. I started noticing how often I criticize myself for things that no one else is even asking of me. It made me realize that self-care isn’t just about face masks or gym routines—it’s also about the way we talk to ourselves.

So this year, my New Year’s resolution is to practice self-forgiveness. Yes, it’s a little abstract, but for me, it looks like a few tangible changes. I’m learning to prioritize how I feel before constantly worrying about how others feel. I’m making an effort to take care of my body first—keeping my space clean and comforting, eating well, resting, and making sure I feel energized instead of depleted.

“Being kinder to myself doesn’t mean I’m giving up on growth or ambition. It just means I’m choosing to move forward with empathy instead of self-criticism.”

And honestly, that feels like a resolution worth keeping.