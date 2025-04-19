Self-Care That Goes Beyond Bubble Baths: Mental Wellness for Busy College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest—when someone says “self-care,” your brain probably jumps to face masks, bubble baths, and candle-lit journaling sessions. And while we love a good at-home spa moment (who doesn’t?), self-care is so much deeper than the Instagram aesthetic. Especially as a college student juggling classes, clubs, internships, social lives, and maybe even existential dread, we need real tools to keep our mental wellness in check.

Here are some underrated ways to care for yourself mentally, even when your Google Calendar looks like a rainbow exploded:

1. Say “no” (without guilt)

Sometimes the most powerful form of self-care is turning down plans, projects, or “quick favors” that eat up your energy. You are not a 24/7 productivity machine. You’re allowed to rest without explanation. Full stop.

2. Brain dump, but make it cute

Try starting or ending your day with a five-minute “brain dump”—a no-rules journaling session where you write out everything swirling in your head. Use a notes app, a Pinterest-worthy notebook, or even a voice memo. It’s not about writing perfectly. It’s about decluttering your mind.

3. Romanticize routines, not chaos

Even simple things like making your bed or brewing your go-to coffee can be small rituals that ground you. Don’t underestimate the power of consistency. Light a candle, play a favorite playlist, and make your 8 a.m. class feel a little less offensive.

4. Move your body—gently

Some days, it’s a 6 a.m. lift session. Other days, it’s stretching while watching “Love Island.” Both count. Movement isn’t about punishing your body—it’s about reconnecting with it. Tune into what feels good, not what you think you “should” do.

5. Go on a walk… without your AirPods

This one’s hard, I know. But try walking without a podcast or playlist every now and then. You’ll notice things—birds, sunlight, your own thoughts—that remind you the world exists outside your Canvas dashboard.

6. Check in with yourself like you would a best friend

If your bestie was spiraling, you wouldn’t tell her to “just push through.” You’d listen, validate her feelings, maybe bring her a latte. Do that for yourself. You deserve softness, too.

7. Reevaluate your “why”

When the grind gets overwhelming, pause and ask: Why am I doing this? Not every week will feel inspired, but reconnecting to your purpose (even if it’s just “I need this credit to graduate”) helps you move with more intention.