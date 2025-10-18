I Never Thought I’d End Up At Brown, But Here’s Why I’m So Happy I Did

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has officially, undeniably taken over Brown University. I’ve officially launched my fall routine, replaced my typical Trader Joe’s snacks with the new fall launches, and stocked my fridge with pumpkin spice coffee creamer. I’m painting quite the rosy picture of my freshman fall at Brown, and it could not be more different than my life around a year ago when I was consumed by college admissions. For anyone considering applying early decision to Brown, I hope this article will help you confirm whether Brown is the right fit for you.

Culture & Energy

Before coming to Brown, I had heard that the masses had dubbed it “the happy Ivy”; although curious about the merits of that, I never thought it was possible for such an academically challenging school. Well, the verdict’s in: I was wrong, and I couldn’t be happier about that. Walking through the Main Green, the heart of campus, I’ll see our famous lawn culture in full throttle: friend groups in huddles of chairs, an active game of Spikeball, and club tables sprawled along the edge.

I’ll find that same energy across campus: in the Blue Room (a cafe-esque dining spot and my favorite on campus!), in the dorm lounge, and so much more. Don’t get me wrong, we’re still human: you’ll see classmates stressed over exams and overwhelmed with responsibilities, but I don’t see academic stress dampening Brown’s energy like it did at my high school. Students truly care about building a community here, and you’ll feel that welcoming energy across campus.

Academic Creativity

Brown’s Open Curriculum defiantly protests against rampant pre-professional culture; we’re encouraged to take classes for the fun of it. You don’t have to come into Brown with a curated plan–Brown is structured to help you build your plan during your time here. You’ll find political science majors sitting next to you in neuroscience or biomedical engineering majors beside you in philosophy. I came into Brown with diverse academic interests that I couldn’t possibly choose between and that’s exactly why Brown’s exploratory emphasis was the perfect fit for me. If that sounds like you, I’d suggest you seriously consider Brown!

Gorgeous Campus

I’ll admit, I didn’t take my high school college counselor seriously when she told us that a beautiful campus could make a difference, but I’ve fallen in love with Brown’s campus. Those moments when you catch the orange sunset hues from the top of the Sciences Library or have an event in Sayles Hall in its Romanesque architecture glory make it all worth it. Whether you’re an architecture nerd or not, there’s just something about such a historic campus. Fun fact: during the Revolutionary War, University Hall actually housed Revolutionary troops led by General George Washington on their way to the march that led to the Siege of Yorktown!

I hope I’ve given you some things to think about as the Early Decision deadline looms. At the risk of sounding cliché, you’ll find the school that’s the perfect fit for you that can support your goals. Good luck, and I hope to welcome you next fall as a new Brunonian!