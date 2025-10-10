I Spent a Weekend at Harvard: Here’s Why I Couldn’t Wait to Get Back to Brown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Brown vs. Harvard game was definitely one to remember—full of fashion trends, packed trains, and so many amazing people. And even though we didn’t take home the win, coming back to Brown still felt like a victory to me.

I was lucky enough to stay with a hometown friend at Harvard for the night, and she was the greatest host. But I have to admit, walking around Harvard’s campus made me realize just how much I love Brown. From our campus culture to our people (and yes, our dining halls), there’s truly no place like home. So here are a few things about Harvard that made me appreciate Brown a little more.

Harvard’s Lawn Culture (Or Lack Thereof)

One of the first things that surprised me was Harvard’s lack of lawn culture. Their “main green” is divided into small, roped-off sections that feel closed off and uninviting. It didn’t seem like the kind of place where students could casually hang out or nap in the sun.

Meanwhile, Brown’s Main Green is the heart of campus life, always buzzing with energy. Coming back to see picnic blankets, spikeball games, and friends sprawled across the grass laughing made me realize how special it is. And even if the lively Main Green isn’t your scene, we have the Quiet Green and so many other beautiful open spaces around campus. We should really be grateful for them, and for the lawn culture we’ve built here at Brown. Every time I walk across one of our greens, it feels so quintessentially college core.

The People and the Vibes

I met some really kind and interesting people at Harvard, but the overall atmosphere just felt… different. There’s something about Brown students that’s hard to put into words. Everyone’s just warm, grounded, and genuinely happy to be here.

Talking to my Harvard friends, many of them mentioned how little time they had for themselves. They spend countless hours holed up in the library studying until three a.m., and even joked that it’s easy to tell the difference between Harvard students and tourists, because the students look like walking zombies. While I’ve had my fair share of late nights studying, the energy at Brown doesn’t feel as pressured or competitive. It’s collaborative, supportive, and yes—happy. I really get why we’re called the “happiest Ivy” now. There’s a kind of joy on campus that you can actually feel, and you don’t really get that at other universities.

Dining Hall Appreciation Moment

Okay, I did not expect this one, but visiting Harvard made me so grateful for our dining halls. When I dropped my stuff off at my friend’s dorm around two p.m., ready to go grab lunch, I was shocked to learn that their dining hall closed at two p.m.! First-years there only have access to one dining hall, and although it reopens later for dinner, my friends described how this awkward closure time often forces them to grab lunch off-campus.

As for the food itself, since there’s only one dining hall for first-years, I was told the options get pretty repetitive, though I never got to test it out myself. I will say, though, the dining hall’s architecture was stunning. Maybe I’ll have to give the food a try next time I’m back.

All in all, Harvard is in no way a bad place. We all know it’s a great school, and I actually loved exploring Harvard Square and getting to know so many fascinating new people. But spending the weekend there reminded me how special Brown really is. From our Main Green to our supportive culture and better dining options (sorry, Harvard), I came back feeling proud and grateful to call this place home.