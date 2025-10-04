Trader Joe’s Fall Snacks: Rating Our Top 10 Picks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the best parts of returning to campus are the easy trips to Trader Joe’s. The warm fall weather and golden evenings make the perfect excuse for a snack run, and the stroll through the quaint neighborhood that lies between College Hill and Wickenden Street is a simple pleasure I always look forward to at the end of a packed day.

Since the release of the Trader Joe’s fall products, hauls, ratings, and recipes featuring the items have taken over my explore and for you pages relentlessly. My friends and I quickly made it our mission to try as many as we could over the past few weeks, and it’s almost embarrassing how many we’ve already restocked on. Therefore, in no particular order, here are our top 10 vetted Trader Joe’s fall items:

Maple Pancake Puffs

Rating: 7/10

Thoughts: We almost passed these by because the flavor combo didn’t strike us as the most appealing. But they were surprisingly good, with an interesting texture that reminded us of the popular snack Drizzilicious. If you’re a fan of those, we recommend giving these a shot for some more fall sweetness.

Maple Brown Butter Almonds

Rating: 8/10

Thoughts: If you enjoy nuts as an easy dorm snack, we highly recommend trying the Maple Brown Butter Almonds as an elevated autumnal alternative. They feature a confectionary maple coating, and are hard to resist once you start.

Maple Flavored Fudge

Rating: 9/10

Thoughts: If you’re a fudge fan, the Maple Flavored Fudge is a must-try. We will say, the decadent and rich texture offers a pretty indulgent experience, and you probably won’t want more than one piece at a time, so this option serves as a fun treat that actually lasts.

Maple Leaf Cookies

Rating: 9/10

Thoughts: The Maple Leaf Cookies are an item I’ve come back to every fall for most of my life, holding such a nostalgic feeling. The textured leaf shape and irresistible filling make them hard to put down, and they’ve created such sweet memories for me over the years.

Pumpkin Biscotti

Rating: 9/10

Thoughts: We’ve all agreed that there’s probably no better feeling than coming home after a night out to a box of these waiting for us. The perfect shareable treat and a quintessential fall flavor, the Pumpkin Biscotti have never let us down, with a fun crunchy texture and that perfect pumpkin color.

Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

Rating: 7/10

Thoughts: We were a bit hesitant to give a savory fall treat a chance, but the Pumpkin Tortilla Chips surpassed expectations. The pumpkin flavor was honestly subtle, but the slight spice paired well with the salty base of the chip, and will combine well with any of your favorite salsas.

Pumpkin Spice teeny Tiny Pretzels

Rating: 9.5/10

Thoughts: The TJ’s Pumpkin Yogurt Covered Pretzels were one of those snacks that don’t last more than a day, and were no doubt one of our favorites. They were a bit of an unexpected pick, combining a yogurt flavored coating with crushed pumpkin spiced pumpkin seeds, but you can really never go wrong with a pretzel-based treat.

Apple Shortbread Cookies

Rating: 6/10

Thoughts: While we enjoyed the texture, the taste of these cookies wasn’t exactly what we were hoping for–they were slightly too artificial and sweet for us. In our opinion, these aren’t necessary with so many other excellent picks from TJs this season.

Brown Butter Salted Caramel Mini Biscotti

Rating: 10/10

Thoughts: We knew from the moment we opened the box that these would be a hit. The irresistible brown butter flavor and crunchy texture instantly evoked that warm, inviting feeling of fall, and we’d recommend these over the Pumpkin Biscotti if you’re debating the choice.

Maple Butter

Rating: 9/10

Thoughts: My favorite go-to item to mix into coffee, the TJ’s maple butter is something I’ll definitely be repurchasing. It adds a simple but staple depth to anything from warm drinks to pretzels or toast. If you want to indulge this fall without dropping $10 on a trendy beverage, we highly recommend picking up some maple butter.

If you enjoy trying fall menus as much as we do, we highly recommend taking the trip down to Trader Joe’s this season and giving a few of these a try. Experimenting with new snacks are one our favorite activities, and fall offers a particularly popular selection of items across the board. As a final note, the verdict is in: the Brown Butter Salted Caramel Mini Biscotti are probably our number one pick this season, although you really can’t go wrong.

