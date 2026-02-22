Brain-Boosting Snacks for College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is once again college midterms season, and if you’re anything like me that means you’ve found yourself living in the Sci Li recently. I think most people are aware of the importance of sleep, hydration, and mindful study habits, but one thing I haven’t thought too much about is how the snacks that I eat might affect my studying capabilities. I decided to look into it and am definitely planning on mixing up my typical energy drink and protein bar combo. The following are some study snacks to get you through a long cold day in the library–and are scientifically proven to boost your brain!

Blueberries

One study, published in 2018, showed that blueberry consumption may be tied to improved cognitive performance in kids. Berry fruits have previously been shown to have numerous health benefits in terms of cardiovascular health, diabetes, and cancer prevention. This study aimed to explore if cognitive benefits may be added to that list, and found improvements in children. If you can’t find fresh blueberries around, adding them to your Ivy Room smoothie menu might be the next best thing!

Dark Chocolate

Another study shows that 70% cocoa dark chocolate consumption, when compared to a white chocolate control, may benefit episodic memory. This adds to previous research suggesting that daily consumption of dark chocolate may offer several health benefits.

The following TikTok shows a fun way to combine some of these healthy options:

@doctortim.md Dark Chocolate Blueberry Walnut Dessert Bites 🫐Recipe: ½ cup blueberries ½ cup dark chocolate 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil (coconut oil but it has a much higher saturated fat content) Some form of tree nut (I had walnuts in my house so that’s what I used, but almonds, pecans, pistachios, and cashews all are great options too and have great health benefits!) 👨‍🍳Be sure to dry the blueberries after washing them. Put the oil with the dark chocolate, and heat in the microwave for 30 seconds, use a spoon to assess consistency (careful not to overheat the chocolate) and place again for another up to 30 seconds until it’s melted like in the video shown. Put blueberries to form bites in top of parchment paper (don’t wait too long or the chocolate will get too hard). Add crushed walnuts on top. Freeze for 10 min and enjoy! 🌱These ingredients have so many health benefits, including providing antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. However, always eat in moderation! #blueberry #healthydessert #dessert #recipe #healthyrecipe #foryoupage #antioxidants #guthealth ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice

Carrots

It has been shown that beta-carotene, an antioxidant found in high quantities in carrots, may play a role in maintaining mental health and cognitive performance over time. It likely doesn’t act alone, but one review suggests that consistent beta-carotene consumption was associated with improved measures of cognitive function. Plus, pairing carrots with hummus is the perfect boost of natural protein.

Walnuts

Walnuts have several health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. A recent study indicated that including walnuts in our diet may be associated with improved cognition and the reduction of age-related cognitive impairment.

It’s impossible to maintain a completely unprocessed, nutrient focused diet every day. Nor do I think we should try to; there’s a time and place for certain processed foods and things that bring us joy. However, I do think that being mindful about the ways we can add to our diet and thus add to our health is especially salient as modern college students. Check out this article for more study snack ideas from Trader Joe’s!