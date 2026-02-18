My Favorite LSAT Study Snacks From Trader Joe’s

As 2026 sets in, I have started studying for the June LSAT, which is basically the law school version of the SAT. During this stressful and busy time, I have been using my favorite snacks from every UCLA student’s favorite grocery store to get me through studying. One of my favorite parts of the week is my weekly Trader Joe’s runs with my roommates, where we browse all of the new items and pick up seasonal snacks. Here are my three favorite study snacks that have been carrying my studying so far this year.
The white truffle potato chips have had my heart since high school. Never before or after tasting these chips have I found another chip that came close in terms of the tantalizingly savory flavor of the white truffle paired with the crispiness of these chips. I will warn you that the smell of truffle will basically be permanently attached to anything that touches these chips, but trust me, for these chips it’s worth it. I actually don’t think these chips have ever lasted me more than one sitting, but they’re the perfect reward for a long day of LSAT drill sets.
The dark chocolate mini heart cookies are my roommate’s favorite, and ever since they returned for Valentine’s day I’ve been watching her go through a box a week. They’re the perfect complement for savory truffle chips. The bitter sweetness of the dark chocolate makes it easy to snack on them all night without being overwhelmed by sugar. Since the cookies are so small, I like to let myself eat one after every question I get right. Using food as motivation may not be the best method for my health, but when Trader Joe’s keeps making snacks this delicious, it’s hard to find anything more motivating.
The balela Mediterranean chickpea salad has been a more recent favorite of mine, but it’s so good and makes me feel healthier than my other frequent snacks. It has chickpeas, black beans and tomatoes covered in a vinegary dressing, which ties it all together. With the recent health craze I’ve been seeing online being beans, I’ve been using this to fulfill my savory cravings while staying on the healthy side. It also gives me the energy I need to stay motivated throughout my studying. I like to have at least a scoop with each meal to get protein from the chickpeas and add an acidic taste to my food. I do fear that I might get tired of it, though, with the frequency I’ve been eating it.
Although studying for the LSAT might be hard, I know I have these snacks to get me through it. With the energy and motivation I need, I know I’ll be able to make it to the June test and do my best. Even if I don’t get a 180, I know I’ll have my truffle chips and balela waiting at home to comfort me after a long exam.