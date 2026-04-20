Answering an Agitated Achilles: A Runner’s Guide to Recovery

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Truth

You know who you are. You are the runner who is always experiencing some pain. First, it’s your Achilles, then it’s your right ankle, then it’s your quad, and then all of a sudden your whole body starts hurting for what you think is no reason. So naturally, you take a day off, maybe even two, and convince yourself you are fine, and then get right back into it. This all works well until it doesn’t, and something else hurts, and you are back exactly where you started. If this sounds familiar, then it’s probably because it is you, and to be honest, in part, your fault, but don’t worry, I can provide you with the right advice to get you out of bed, setting new PRs, but better yet, setting you on a stable running journey.

If Everything Hurts, It’s Not Bad Luck

Achilles pain, quad pain, ankle pain, top foot pain, pain, pain, and more pain. Taking these individually, they seem like all separate issues, but they are, in fact, connected in that you aren’t recovering well. I know you think your body is very capable, but you are putting it through more than it can handle. Most runners think an injury comes from one bad step or just one bad run, but in reality, injuries happen when you increase mileage too quickly, run hard on tired legs, skip strength work, and ignore warning signs. Contrary to what you might think, this pain is actually good because it is your body communicating to you that something is wrong. The only question is, how are you going to answer?

Rest Days

You’re not going to like to hear this, but you probably need more rest before things even hurt. Feeling “fine” does not mean you are fully recovered. Muscles are pretty good at bouncing back, but when it comes to tendons like your Achilles, you might have to rest longer than you think. Your Achilles doesn’t care how enduring you are; it will be sore until you actually stop and consider the way it feels. This means keeping easy runs easy by being able to hold a conversation. Also, allow one or two rest days per week. No cheating and saying it’ll be a quick one around the block or lake. No—off completely to make the difference between staying consistent and needing to take another few days off.

Strength Training

If you feel like you are rotating between the same injuries, that is not random and actually indicates that certain muscles are putting in more effort and others are not doing enough. You need an equilibrium throughout your muscles. This is achieved through strength training. Two or three strength sessions a week, focusing on glutes, hamstrings, and single-leg balance, can be enough. You don’t have to go crazy complicated, just be consistent enough to prevent things from breaking down.

Shoes

Something you probably haven’t stopped to think about is shoes. Making sure to replace them every 300 to 500 miles is crucial. But more than just mileage, it’s also about making sure shoes are a good fit. If you are just grabbing any old pair lying around, you aren’t going to get anywhere in your running journey. Stretched-out, worn-out, or shoes not suited to your style are going to keep you stuck in an endlessly painful cycle. The right shoes are supportive, comfortable without feeling unstable, and most importantly, are actually right for you, not just what looks good in a photo.

Stop Ignoring It; It Won’t Go Away

At this point, you have probably gotten really good at pretending there is no problem, that whatever sensation you feel will pass, and all you have to do is change your stride a little to keep going. And sometimes that is true, but more often than not, you can’t run the pain away. You think your body is being dramatic, but it is being very clear, and you should listen.

Final Thoughts

Right now, you feel like your body is being weird and has something out for you, but it is merely responding to the treatment you have given it. You can’t be careless toward your body and not expect some repercussions. The solution isn’t to run more, push harder, or be tougher, but to care about your recovery. It’s hard to attend to something like recovery when your life is so busy, but it is essential if you want to run happily and stably. The truth is running isn’t as pretty and simple as you’d like, but if you really care about it, you will take it as it is; if not, there’s always biking and swimming.