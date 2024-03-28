My Ultimate Spring Cleaning Checklist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

I, regretfully, cannot identify as a particularly clean person. I can throw out all of the excuses that I want, as I am literally running from one commitment to the next, but the honest answer is that being neat is simply not at the top of a very long list of priorities. For me, cleaning is often pushed off until the end of the weekend, when the Sunday Scaries hit and I’d rather do anything than think about the next day. Still, when I am relaxed and have an open day, cleaning is something I find therapeutic, as it is thoroughly satisfying to see my pigsty of a room turn into a sanctuary with mopped floors, fresh sheets and a clutterless desk.

This Easter break (benefits of going to a Catholic school!), I’ll be staying on campus. While I’m sad to miss a trip home to be with family, I am excited to take the five-day weekend to fully reset my apartment. This might be my last deep clean of the semester before moving out after graduation, and I want to make sure my last six weeks are in a comfortable space. As an avid to-do list maker, I’ve developed a quite comprehensive list of all the things I hope to accomplish in my short break. Here are some of my key components – feel free to take what speaks to you and adjust it to your own needs!

Floors

I haven’t decided if this is the first thing I should clean or the last, but either way, it is a top priority for my roommates and I, especially since our quick stops in and out of the apartment lead to our shoes tracking dust around. Since we have a small patio, I’ll start by shaking out small floor mats outside and hanging them up to air. Next will be a full sweep and wet Swiffer of the hardwood.

Kitchen

To clean up the kitchen, start with wiping down all surfaces–in addition to the counter and stove, I’ll be getting inside the microwave and the refrigerator shelves. This is also a great time to tidy up your pantry, fridge and freezer shelves. Anything expired can be tossed, and unwanted non-perishables donated. I also plan to make a list of recipes to make in the next few weeks to reduce my food waste. For example, I know I have salmon in the freezer and an open jar of pesto, so that will go into my meal prep for next week!

Bedroom

This is probably the room where you can do the least or the most work, depending on your time and level of commitment. If you’re a fairly tidy person, then making your bed, organizing your desk and taking out the trash might be enough. My room and the space under my bed is where most of my things are stored, so I plan to clear out anything I don’t need now to reduce my stress when I move out. This is a good time to pack up winter clothes that you don’t need anymore (however, as a midwesterner, my parka doesn’t leave my closet until May) and pack up a bag of clothes to sell or donate. Our HC chapter is holding a clothing swap this semester, so it is an especially great time to clean out the closet!

Bathroom

This one’s pretty self-explanatory. Just clean the bathroom. Sink, toilet, shower, everything.

Oh, and your makeup brushes. Apparently, that is also something you are supposed to do.

Laundry

Now is the time to wash everything. You’re around cleaning the whole day anyway, so why not cycle through a few loads? Beyond the basics, use this time to wash your sheets, that hair towel you use after the shower, the bathing suits you wore over spring break and the sweatshirts you only wash when they’re noticeably sweaty. This is an easy way to feel much cleaner without putting in too much work.

Extra Credit

If you really want to take your spring cleaning to the next level, try adding these extra little tasks that might make you feel a bit more organized and ready to wrap up the semester:

File your taxes (though I’m sure this one is already taken care of!)

Clean out all of your inboxes–I find it satisfying to go through my starred messages as well and see what is still relevant

Update your budget and pay all credit card bills

Write out a master to-do list of remaining assignments in your classes

Make your returns (library books, a shirt borrowed from a friend, the dress that didn’t fit)

The spring is a great time to reset and prepare for the changing seasons. I’d encourage anyone to do some sort of spring cleaning this year–whether that be for a couple of hours, a rainy afternoon, or a fully dedicated weekend. A clean space is a clean mind, and it’ll be just what we need to carry us through the rest of the semester.