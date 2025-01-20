The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

A new semester, and a new year, bring on the new resolutions. When trying to figure out how to make my spring semester even better than the fall, I found that my friends and I ended up making resolutions to try to better our year. I figured it would be helpful to compile a list of all of the resolutions my friends and I have so that you can put your best foot forward for this new semester. Also, in all honesty, I always make resolutions that become harder and harder to stick to, so I will be sure to include some tips on how to stick to your resolutions. Happy New Year guys, and I can not wait to start the new semester.

Making Your Bed

The first resolution this year is to make my bed every single day. I know it sounds simple, but with early classes, I find it difficult to gain the courage to get out of bed to make it before class starts. Some of my friends have similar problems, while others make sure they make it every day. Word on the street is that making your bed before class helps set you up for a good day, so that is what I am going to try to do this semester. Some things that have helped me try to achieve this goal is reminding myself in the morning that making your bed takes only a couple of minutes and has positive effects. Fingers crossed I can keep this one up.

Reading More Books

Another one that a lot of my friends have is to read more books. A lot of times, because of busy schedules, students end up realizing that the only books they read during the semester were ones for class. So, for that reason, I think this is a really cool goal to have. It is important to read things because you want to and they bring you joy, apart from also doing more class reading. Even if it is just 15 minutes before bed, reading is really good for unwinding.

Being More Intentional With Your Time

This is another really popular one as the new semester rolls around. Whether it be avoiding doom scrolling or sticking to other goals, I feel like saying being more intentional with your time is a good way to hold yourself accountable. Whenever I am back at school, I feel like I lose track of where I am and what I have to do because of all of the commitments I have made. By being more intentional with my time, while simultaneously being more organized, I can make the most of the spring semester.

Going to Bed Earlier

Another popular resolution is going to bed earlier. I feel like I attempt this one every year and constantly fall into the night owl cycle. However, it really is important to get some good sleep, especially when you have class. In all honesty, this one is probably the hardest for me, but some things that have helped are sticking to a nighttime routine and adding a bedtime reminder on my phone.

Maintaining a Better Work-life Balance

This is another really common resolution a lot of students have when starting their second semester. No matter how much fun we have during the semester, I feel like I always come back to wanting to maintain a better balance between school and living life outside of academics. One of the best things I have heard my friend say is, “I want to work as hard as I play.” I thought that was a cool way of putting the common phrase “work hard, play hard” into perspective. Balance is key, as we are always told, so it is important to remember to work hard to maintain it this semester.

Spend More Time With Friends

Lastly, we have spend more time with friends. During the semester you are constantly surrounded by friends and people, but this resolution has a little more to do with intentionally spending time with friends. The intention is important because although it is common to find yourself eating with friends or studying with them, intentionally spending more time together is important as well. You have to always remember to have fun and make memories.

Exploring New Hobbies

This one is super fun because it includes taking up new passions. Whether it be crafting, scrapbooking, drawing, crocheting, running, or anything in between this one is always my favorite. I love finding new ways to destress and get a little serotonin boost. Personally, I have found coloring to be my new favorite hobby as it helps me relax while also being super easy and low stakes.

Resolutions are always tricky because they seem to be fleeting, but if you set your intentions correctly I think they can be really powerful. I hope everyone has had an amazing first month of the new year and is able to make some goals that help them thrive. Also, good luck to everyone for the start of the semester, and I hope this gave you some inspiration for setting resolutions.