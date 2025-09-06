3 Ways to Get Better Sleep This Semester You Probably Haven’t Heard Before

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

At the conclusion of the first week of classes, it is safe to assume many of you are tired and perhaps seeking ways to improve your nighttime routines for better sleep. As a self-proclaimed light sleeper, I understand the struggle of waking up to the seemingly constant buzz of Thayer Street, sunlight shining through your dorm shades, and pomp and circumstance taking place down the hallway.

Luckily, there are creative solutions to help protect your precious sleep while still enjoying living in a college environment. Here are three strategies/items I have relied on over the past years to increase my sleep quality.

1. Room Darkening Shades:

The luxury of room darkening shades is thankfully priced at an accessible level. I found a $15 pair on Amazon that comes in a variety of colors and works very well. You can find curtain rods and hooks at Target and in no time, you’ll be able to sleep past sunrise for as long as you need. Furthermore, these drapes add an element of comfort and sophistication that makes your sleeping chambers feel all the more homey.

2. Air Purifier:

Having a small air purifier in your room helps to reduce allergens and maintain clean air. This can help you breathe easier throughout the night and help your respiratory system, which is hugely helpful in a college, inevitably cold-filled environment. My Levoit purifier features a fragrance sponge and gentle hum that aids in offsetting less pleasant noises from outside.

3. Spray Lavender on Your Eye Mask:

This is a dual-pronged technique. The linalool and linalyl acetate in lavender contain calming properties and promote relaxation. The eye mask signals to your body it is time to sleep and helps block out any rays of light. I personally recommend the Slip Silk Sleep Mask (they also make a perfect gift for friends’ birthdays) and any lavender spray you find at a local grocery store.

These are simple and effective methods anyone can add to their nighttime routine with huge payoffs.