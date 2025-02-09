Celebrating You: A Valentine’s Day Guide to Self-Care

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Happy Valentine’s Day!! Being one of my favorite holidays, I think it is important to always have some form of love in your life during this day. Whether you are single or in a relationship, it is always important to practice self-love. Here are a few tips and tricks in order to practice self-love this 2025 Valentine’s Day.

Body Wellness:

My dad always tells me that a healthy body equals a healthy mind. Keeping your body healthy is a great way of showing yourself love.

At Home Spa Day—Grab some face masks, run a bath, and turn on some music for a nice relaxing time.

Cook Yourself Something Nice—Indulge in your favorite food and treat yourself!

Sleep, Sleep, Sleep—Sleep is so important for your body. Getting a good amount of sleep this Valentine’s is a great way to get your body right.

Connection and Reflection

Cleaning your room—A clean room brings a clean and clear mind.

Solo Date—Taking yourself out is nothing to be ashamed of. Take yourself to a movie, dinner, or a manicure, and spend some time with yourself.

Yoga and Meditation—These are two great ways to have peace with yourself and connect to your feelings this holiday.

Fun

Try something new—get a new hobby and try some new activities!

Watch your favorite movie – Mine is Coraline and I will be watching this Valentine’s.

Some other ideas are to unplug from social media and take a break. Social media is always pushing things on you, and sometimes you don’t even know it. Taking a nice break from social media and letting your mind be away from it can help your mental health.

Reading is another way to unplug devices and let yourself have a break from screens.

In case you want to watch something this weekend to help yourself wind down, here are a few of my favorite Valentines Day.

Twilight Saga – Always a good and classic watch for the whole day.

Me Before You – Probably one of my favorite romance movies of all time. The love between the two is amazing.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before – A great 3 movie series to watch solo. There is also series sequel following her sister called “XO Kitty”.

Leap Year – This romantic comedy starring Amy Adams doe snot get enough love for how amazing it is.

Crazy, Stupid, Love – This star-studded movie is a great watch with everything you could want it a movie from Steve Carrells comedy to Ryan Goslings abs.

I hope that something on this list piques your interest and that you will find a good way to spend this Valentine’s Day!