Staying Active and Energized Through Winter’s Shorter Days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

As the seasons change and days grow shorter, it’s tempting to curl up at home with your favorite TV shows or spend cozy moments with friends. For me, this shift can affect my motivation, especially when it comes to workouts and staying active. As the sun sets earlier, finding the motivation to keep up with workouts sometimes feels like a challenge. However, this time of year offers the perfect opportunity to stay on track and maintain a routine that boosts your energy and keeps you feeling like your best self. Below I will offer some of my best tips to keep your workout routines on track and motivation high during the coming winter months!

Sign up for group classes

Signing up for group class can sometimes feel intimidating, especially if it’s a new type of workout or class. Although, I promise after your step into your new space you will love it! I’ve found that working out with others holds me accountable and sets me up for success when I have a scheduled class to attend.

Personally, I scheduled classes at both 6:30am and even 7:30pm somedays.I have found both times to be enjoyable for different reasons. The morning class sets my day up for success and leaves me feeling energized and motivated with a supportive group and the instructor. On the other hand, the 7:30pm pilates helps me wind down, leaving me relaxed and ready to begin my nighttime routine.

Making a Plan

If you’re a girl that likes to incorporate a daily walk or time at the gym, it is super important to schedule this time into your day. The night before, write down your plan for the next day and commit to sticking with it. Scheduling time for yourself is truly the key to staying motivated on the days the sun sets earlier. For me, I like to write my workouts down in my planner as if they are appointments I can’t miss. These workouts don’t have to be anything long or intense, sometimes 20 minutes is enough. Taking that time for yourself will make a significant difference in your energy levels and overall mindset throughout the day.

At Home Workouts

As it gets darker out, sometimes it can feel impossible to walk yourself to the gym in the cold weather. This is where YouTube becomes your best friend this winter. They have so many options for pilates, yoga, and stretching videos that you can do from your own room. These workouts are free and don’t require any equipment. So set the cozy vibe of your room, dim your lights, light a candle and roll out your yoga mat. Before you know it, you’ll be moving and feeling energized, all while staying warm and comfortable indoors.

Workout with Friends

Having friends to workout with definitely leaves you feeling more accountable in the colder months. It is much harder to cancel a workout class, when you know your friends have signed up with you. Plus this will also save you some money! Many studios charge cancellation fees, which can add up quickly. So, find your friends and stick to your fitness routines together, even when the weather makes it tempting to stay cozy indoors.