Pilates is Not for the Weak – How Pilates Changed my Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always been a gym girl who lifts on her own at a commercial gym. Recently, I’ve been implementing cardio and ab routines into my wokrout, but I always seem to be the one girl in the gym hitting upper body. I used to think Pilates was just cute, relaxing and easy workout (and an excuse to wear matching sets). Then I actually tried it, and it humbled me. Pilates incorporates strength training, but does so in an intense and fast paced way. It truly changed my daily routine for the best.

My first class was a reality check. My friend convinced me to go with her which was great so that neither of us was alone for our first time. We learned the ways of the reformer machine together, realizing we weren’t as strong as we thought. My legs were shaking, abs burning, and I was questioning why I wanted to do this. Balancing and maintaining control during a Pilates class is very important because it allows you to use muscles you never have before.

There’s something about it that makes you feel powerful and energized in a way lifting never has for me. After class, I felt so happy and bright. I went on with my day full of energy and with a smile on my face. As I kept taking classes I realized that on the days I didn’t go, I missed it. I started noticing my productivity increasing and my energy lasting longer throughout the day. My body wanted and needed this routine.

I got stronger -poses that were hard the first week were easier now. I started to challenge myself more by incorporating the add ons suggested by the instructor. I began to become consistent, going to Pilates frequently with rest days as needed. Pilates made me show up for myself every day, doing the hard things even when I didn’t want to.

It became the center of my morning routine – wake up, breakfast, Pilates, shower, class. It got me through the day without needing a coffee. It makes me feel grounded before classes, assignments, work, and exams. It makes me motivated to attend my classes and study for my exams.

Pilates has been teaching me so much about myself. It has also taught me not to judge a book by its cover, but to try new things and truly see what something is about before I make a judgement.