Grounding in Stressful Moments

I know just how overwhelming this time of year can be; with midterm season, the end of the year rapidly approaching, and the constant changes. I am absolutely no expert, but I figured now would be the best time to share some of my favorite grounding techniques that help bring me back to myself when I am feeling anxious. These techniques have helped me more times than I can count.

54321

This is a pretty widely known strategy but that’s because it really does work. It’s really easy and you can do it anywhere: just name 5 things you can see, 4 things you can feel, 3 things you can hear, 2 things you can smell, and 1 thing you can taste. It helps to help you feel more connected to where you are and come down from being really overwhelmed. It works as a distraction and to ground you. Make an effort to notice the little things you might not always pay attention to.

Distancing From Your Thoughts

I don’t know if this has an official name but something I have learned is that it can be so helpful to just acknowledge that your thoughts are not all consuming of who you are. Instead of “I am scared”, try saying “I am feeling scared”. It’s a small language shift but it really does make all of the difference. This works well when I’m stuck in that mental loop of “what if” scenarios and feel like I can’t think about anything else.

Ice on your Neck

There is a science associated with this, not really sure what it is, but putting something really cold on the back of your neck during a really anxious moment actually really works.

Plan something

I am not sure if this is truly a grounding technique, but it really works for me to spend 5 minutes focused on planning something fun with my friends, or something I need to do. It helps to distract and get you excited about something new.

Breathing

Deep slow breaths in and out really help me in hard moments. It really gives you something to focus on and helps to bring your heart rate down quickly.

Coloring

Again, I don’t know if this counts as grounding because it is technically a distraction, but it really does help me. Taking 10 minutes for yourself, even when you are really busy is so important. Coloring gives you something to do that is a really easy and really relaxing.

I really hope that this list is helpful for you. I know that everyone is different in how they handle stress but please take care of yourselves during this time <3