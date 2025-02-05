The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back to our free workout class reviews, we know you missed us!

This semester we started with a free week trial of CorePower yoga. We did three different classes here are our thoughts:

1. CorePower Yoga

We were very excited as it was both of our first times doing a yoga class. We did not know what to expect but we wanted to be mindful during our first week of classes at Bentley University. The class was very relaxing and instructed at a slow pace using a lot of yoga terms that we didn’t know. We felt a little lost sometimes but we eventually got the hang of it during the end.

Overall rating 6/10: We definitely felt relaxed at the end but it was a little too slow for us.

2. CorePower Yoga Low Heat

WOWZA! This room was a SAUNA! Definitely be prepared to SWEAT! We literally started to sweat before the yoga class even started. The poses were a little more advanced; thankfully we remembered some from the class before so we had a better experience. However, the hot room was a little uncomfortable.

Overall rating 7.5/10: We felt there could have be more core work.

3. Yoga Sculpt

O.M.G. Hands down the BEST free workout class we have done in a long time. We worked every part of our body and felt so accomplished by the end. This class is very popular and now we know why, so many people! But so worth it. The instructor was also super encouraging and brought the energy. Playlist was fire.

Overall rating: 10/10: No questions asked.

Stay tuned for a Club Pilates review in a few weeks! :)