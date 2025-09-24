Bentley Yoga Sculpt Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hiiii we are back with another fitness review. This time it’s a Bentey yoga sculpt class, led by our bestie Sophia Rivera!

Here is a little recap of what the hour-long class entails.

First, we began with some typical yoga poses that help to get that stretch in before we got to the heavy stuff. At this point the room was dark, and the music helped to set the mood for class.

Sophia brought up the beat with BAD BUNNY, which was totally unexpected. We started with a sqaut rotation to hit legs, which had us SWEATING.

Next, we had arms. We grabbed the smaller weights thinking it would help (but it didn’t LOL). Alongside weights, she led a push-up set, which KILLED US.

In between each section of the workout, we were stretching and doing yoga poses.

Then, we had our favorite: cardio. The best part of class. Everything was done to the beat of the music, which helped motivate us to get through it.

We ended it off with core, which was the toughest part of class. Sophia was encouraging us to give it our all as we ended class, which really helped.

Overall, we burned 250 calories!!!! SCORE. Sophia’s workout was a great way to start our morning before classes, and we really enjoyed that it was a free through Bentley!

We are on the hunt for more free workout classes, and your fav duo will be back soon. ;)