Heartbeats & Happiness: Embrace Self-Love this Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and love is in the air! While everyone is excited about romantic love, we shouldn’t forget about the most important type of love: self-love. It’s important to take care of yourself and give yourself love, especially during this season. Whether you are single, in a relationship, or if it’s complicated, don’t forget to give yourself love and care!

We decided to show our bodies some love and each tried one of the numerous fitness groups offered on campus. From Monday through Friday, there are a variety of fitness classes for all fitness levels–from calming paddelboard yoga to intense cycling class! We didn’t just take the opportunity to better our bodies, we wanted to dig deeper into what self-love really is and how these classes can help boost it. We tried out different classes and talked to a few instructors to get their views on self-love and the impacts of these workouts.

Let’s dive into our self-love journey!

Mindfulness on the Mat and Confidence on the Bike

In all honesty, apart from my daily hike to and from campus, or occasional visit to the stairclimber, I didn’t see a purpose in exercise as an outlet, or as a manifestation of self-love.

That is until I met a particularly talented Yoga enthusiast.

“When I’m stressed and feel restless, yoga always brings me back down to earth and gives me a sense of ease. The practice of being present on the yoga mat is healing. Moving the body with intention in return gets your mind moving. After a flow I feel less scatterbrained and like I can handle whatever comes my way. While in college I’ve grown an even greater appreciation for yoga because of how it has helped me improve my mental health and handle my stress.” said James, an App State Senior and 200-hour Yoga Instructor.

Being present, even for a 30-minute workout, had an amazing impact on my mental well-being. I left my first yoga class refreshed, relaxed, and rather stretched! Truth be told, after a long day of doom scrolling through my class schedule, half an hour on a yoga mat was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Later in the week, my roommate and I found ourselves in line with at least a dozen other young women for a cycling class, offered by App State at Quinn Rec Center.

Upon entering the cycling studio, the vibe is starkly different from the calming ambiance of a yoga studio. The room is neon, the lights are dim, and it’s awesome. Honestly, at first, it was all a bit overwhelming, but 30 minutes later, I left that studio drenched in sweat, with my legs burning and a new favorite song of the week.

In both classes which proved to be vastly different from each other, I left feeling the same way; in love… with myself!

Paddleboard Yoga for Balance and Bliss

I’ve always been a fan of yoga, but when I stumbled upon paddleboard yoga, I knew I had to give it a try. This class had a “two flames” rating, so it was low to moderately intense, which was just what I needed. As someone who hits the gym at 10 PM, it fits perfectly into my routine as a pre-workout stretch.

So, I grabbed my bathing suit, a towel, and my friend, and headed to the class. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I was ready for a fun experience!

Let me tell you, paddleboard yoga really put my balance to the test. I took five glorious falls into the water, but it was all part of the fun. From warrior pose to some epic belly flops, this class pushed me out of my comfort zone. Normally, I’m pretty reserved because I get self-conscious around others, but the welcoming vibe of the class made me forget all about that. It felt so good to open my mind and connect my soul to my body through the various stretches and poses. My hips, which constantly hurt, got some much-needed love, and my mindfulness improved too.

This class was a huge boost for my self-love journey. Those 45 minutes gave me the time to focus on the mantras I’ve been incorporating into my life. I felt more comfortable around others and more at ease in my own body. By really honing in on my balance and presence, I was able to connect with myself in ways I hadn’t due to school and all my extracurriculars.

After the class, I was able to interview the instructor, Emma R. She was super sweet and gave me some really great responses. To start I asked how she got into teaching this unique class.

“I got my yoga teacher certification last May, and I knew from then on that I wanted to teach yoga in any way I could. My friend Morgan was teaching paddleboard yoga in the fall, but she needed someone to take over the class this spring while she was student teaching. So, I mentored with her and took over the class,” Emma explained.

Next, I wanted to know her views on self-love and how this class ties into her definition of it.

“I think self-love is about listening to yourself and your body, and not depriving yourself of what you need,” she shared. “In the past, I sometimes felt restricted in moving or eating when my body wanted to for a multitude of reasons. But now, it’s all about staying connected and grounded. For example, if I’m really hungry, I make sure to give myself nutritious food. If I need exercise or movement, I go ahead and do that. And surrounding myself with good people is a big part of it; your friends and the people around you make a huge difference.”

Emma also highlighted how this class ties into her self-love journey, expressing the joy of connecting with so many different people and sharing her passion for yoga. “I really believe that yoga has a lot of self-healing power. If I can inspire even one person, even just for one night, to feel more connected with themselves, then I feel like I’m doing a good thing.”

Her words were truly inspiring and added a whole new layer of depth to the paddleboard yoga experience.

It’s incredible that App State offers so many classes for all levels of students to dive into fitness and try new things! It’s even more amazing to see these classes being taught by passionate instructors who spread positivity and encourage fitness for everyone.

We had a blast trying out these classes, and we’re definitely going to continue exploring more in our free time. We highly encourage you to give it a shot too! Even if it’s not through the school, trying out fitness classes is an awesome way to build community and strengthen your self-love journey. And remember, it doesn’t matter if you’re single or not—loving yourself is always the most important thing.

So, grab a friend, bring your positive attitude, and start your self-love journey through fitness!