‘Tis the season for spring break plans making it out of the group chats, and the time of year when the sun starts setting later and the weather is getting warmer. Yep, spring is here, and so is Starbucks’ spring menu! Starting March 4, Starbucks is bringing in all the sweet treats and refreshing drinks for the season, with fan-favorites making their returns, alongside some brand-new items.

First up on the menu, Starbucks is bringing in a new, limited-time beverage: the Iced Cherry Chai. The drink takes your usual chai order to the next level with a cherry cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cherry crunch topping. Billy Altieri, the lead beverage developer for Starbucks, said in a statement that the flavor comes together in “an approachable way with a creamy texture, warm spices, and notes of cherry.” As a chai girlie, I am so ready to try it and maybe even make this my hyperfixation beverage this season.

Now, if you like to stick to your usual order but still want to jazz it up for the season, you can! Starbucks is adding Cherry Cream Cold Foam and Lavender Cream Cold Foam to the menu, and those can be added to almost any beverage. And speaking of your usual orders returning for the season, it’s a about to be a Lavender Haze with all the fan-favorites coming back, including the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, and the Lavender Crème Frappuccino. Also new this spring is the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, which will be staying on the Starbucks permanent menu after the season ends. And for a limited time, if you order any breakfast item, you can get one free packet of TRUFF® Original or Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce to go with it.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The franchise is also rolling out additional new items this spring for its seasonal menu, but these will only be available at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Chicago, New York, and Seattle. If you live in one of those cities, you can enjoy a refreshing lineup of drinks, all inspired by nature. New to the menu are the Iced Ube Coconut Latter, Lavender Matcha Melt, and Sakura Float. Throw in a botanical-inspired sweet treat with the new Rose Pistachio Twice-Baked Cornetto, Butterfly Pea Swirl Cake, Blueberry Lavender Donut, and Fig Walnut Ricotta Toast.

What’s more for this spring, hitting the shelves at grocery stores and Starbucks locations is the new blonde roast, Sunsera Blend. The coffee is described as Starbucks’ smoothest, brightest, and most versatile blend yet! The blend has notes of citrus in it and can be served hot or cold.

Courtesy of Starbucks



And finally, it wouldn’t be a Starbucks seasonal menu without the drinkware to match! Beginning March 4, across Starbucks cafés, you’ll find new tumblers, cold cups, and water bottles on the shelves. My favorite is the Yellow Pleated Tumblr for $27.95; it’s the perfect tumbler to carry with me to work to brighten up my day. In addition to its usual seasonal drinkware, Starbucks has two new collections: a Mother’s Day lineup that is the perfect gift for all the moms and mother figures out there and a special Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series. The designs in the artist series were made in collaboration with a Brooklyn-based muralist, painter, and illustrator, Misha Tyutyunik. They’re perfect for on-the-go spring adventures and embody the vibrant, feel-good vibe for the spring. The lineup is only available for a limited time, so don’t walk, run to your nearest Starbucks to check them out!