Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Starbucks spring drinks and food items
Starbucks spring drinks and food items
Courtesy of Starbucks
Life

Starbucks’s Spring 2025 Menu Items Will Have You Ready For Warm Weather

Kaitlynne Rainne

‘Tis the season for spring break plans making it out of the group chats, and the time of year when the sun starts setting later and the weather is getting warmer. Yep, spring is here, and so is Starbucks’ spring menu! Starting March 4, Starbucks is bringing in all the sweet treats and refreshing drinks for the season, with fan-favorites making their returns, alongside some brand-new items. 

First up on the menu, Starbucks is bringing in a new, limited-time beverage: the Iced Cherry Chai. The drink takes your usual chai order to the next level with a cherry cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cherry crunch topping. Billy Altieri, the lead beverage developer for Starbucks, said in a statement that the flavor comes together in “an approachable way with a creamy texture, warm spices, and notes of cherry.” As a chai girlie, I am so ready to try it and maybe even make this my hyperfixation beverage this season. 

Now, if you like to stick to your usual order but still want to jazz it up for the season, you can! Starbucks is adding Cherry Cream Cold Foam and Lavender Cream Cold Foam to the menu, and those can be added to almost any beverage. And speaking of your usual orders returning for the season, it’s a about to be a Lavender Haze with all the fan-favorites coming back, including the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, and the Lavender Crème Frappuccino. Also new this spring is the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, which will be staying on the Starbucks permanent menu after the season ends. And for a limited time, if you order any breakfast item, you can get one free packet of TRUFF® Original or Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce to go with it.

Starbucks spring beverages
Courtesy of Starbucks

The franchise is also rolling out additional new items this spring for its seasonal menu, but these will only be available at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Chicago, New York, and Seattle. If you live in one of those cities, you can enjoy a refreshing lineup of drinks, all inspired by nature. New to the menu are the Iced Ube Coconut Latter, Lavender Matcha Melt, and Sakura Float. Throw in a botanical-inspired sweet treat with the new Rose Pistachio Twice-Baked Cornetto, Butterfly Pea Swirl Cake, Blueberry Lavender Donut, and Fig Walnut Ricotta Toast. 

What’s more for this spring, hitting the shelves at grocery stores and Starbucks locations is the new blonde roast, Sunsera Blend. The coffee is described as Starbucks’ smoothest, brightest, and most versatile blend yet! The blend has notes of citrus in it and can be served hot or cold. 

Starbucks spring cups
Courtesy of Starbucks


And finally, it wouldn’t be a Starbucks seasonal menu without the drinkware to match! Beginning March 4, across Starbucks cafés, you’ll find new tumblers, cold cups, and water bottles on the shelves. My favorite is the Yellow Pleated Tumblr for $27.95; it’s the perfect tumbler to carry with me to work to brighten up my day. In addition to its usual seasonal drinkware, Starbucks has two new collections: a Mother’s Day lineup that is the perfect gift for all the moms and mother figures out there and a special Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series. The designs in the artist series were made in collaboration with a Brooklyn-based muralist, painter, and illustrator, Misha Tyutyunik. They’re perfect for on-the-go spring adventures and embody the vibrant, feel-good vibe for the spring. The lineup is only available for a limited time, so don’t walk, run to your nearest Starbucks to check them out!

Kaitlynne Rainne is a Her Campus National Writer on the Life team, diving into career and academic advice, the who/what/where in global headlines, viral social media trends, and everything about this little life. Born and raised in Belize, Kaitlynne grew up surrounded by culture and stories. Those experiences fueled a creative passion for storytelling that led her to Savannah, Georgia, where she completed a BFA in Fashion and MFA in Writing from SCAD. Outside of Her Campus, Kaitlynne is a news producer by night and a writer by day. She produces a local Morning Show in Madison, Wisconsin, and is working on her first novel. Her work has also been featured in Savannah Magazine, Port City Review, and Square 95. In her free time, you can find Kaitlynne making oddly specific playlists on Spotify, reading through an ever growing TBR, or sipping on a vanilla chai.