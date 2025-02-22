These Feel-Good Songs Should Def Be Added To Your Spring Break Playlist

I can already picture it —a road trip with your besties, catching up on much-needed rest after midterms while making way for new memories. With Spring Break on the horizon, there’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect getaway from school.

What better way to set the vibe than with a soundtrack that screams Spring Break? Whether you need new songs for your Spring Break travels or just want to add some feel-good tracks to your pre-existing playlist, don’t worry, bestie. I’ve got you covered with a wide range of song recommendations across all genres.

As a self-proclaimed music connoisseur, I appreciate all types of music. So whether you’re in the mood for a refreshing R&B track, an upbeat K-pop banger, or a nostalgic throwback to your childhood, there’s bound to be a song on this list that fits the occasion perfectly. So without further ado, here are 20 songs to add to your Spring Break playlist!

“Bed Peace” – Jhené Aiko

Starting the list strong, if you’re looking for a more relaxed listening experience this Spring Break, I recommend adding “Bed Peace” by Jhené Aiko to your playlist. The song combines minimalist R&B and neo-soul to create a soothing sound to fall in love with. In an interview with the Radio.com, Aiko revealed her reasoning for writing the track, saying, “The song is all about slowing down every now and then and not worrying about anything but the moment.” Why not take a break from the stress of school and listen to this single?

“The Nights” – Avicii

If you’re looking for a more EDM and pumped-up vibe, check out Avicii’s “The Nights.” At its core, the song is about living life to the fullest and enjoying your youth while you still have it. “The Nights” is an important addition to your next road trip playlist!

“Firework” – &TEAM

“Firework” by global J-pop boy group &TEAM is an absolute *must* for your Spring Break playlist. I may be a bit biased—this just so happens to be my favorite song in the entire world—but “Firework” perfectly embodies the upbeat and optimistic energy that Spring Break brings. The track comes from the group’s 2023 second EP, First Howling: WE, continuing the story set in their debut EP, First Howling: ME, as the group figuratively finds “you” and embarks on new memories together. Blending contemporary pop, alternative rock, and a touch of electronic elements, the song delivers an upbeat, feel-good sound that’s perfect for your next Spring Break adventures.

“Starships” – Nicki Minaj

Let’s go to the beach-each, let’s go get away! If any song defined 2012, it was “Starships” by Nicki Minaj. This classic dance-pop anthem combines Minaj’s signature rap flow with a lively sound, making it the ultimate feel-good song. “Starships” is all about living life to the fullest, having fun, and doing whatever makes you happy — perfect for your Spring Break playlist!

“Beauty and a Beat” – Justin Bieber (feat. Nicki Minaj)

I take back what I said earlier—Nicki Minaj actually had two songs that defined 2012, and one of them was Justin Bieber’s “Beauty and a Beat,” which she was featured in. This upbeat party anthem is all about having fun and finding that special someone to enjoy it with. And let’s be real—”I gotta keep an eye out for Selena” had me gagged as a nine-year-old.

“15 Minutes” – Sabrina Carpenter

“15 Minutes” by Sabrina Carpenter is probably the most recent song on this list, but it’s already shaping up to be the perfect tune to add to your Spring Break music rotation. “15 Minutes” is a staple of the discography Carpenter is known for, a classic pop tune with upbeat and playful lyricism. The song pokes fun at the term “15 minutes of fame” and emphasizes Carpenter’s productivity and all that she can accomplish in the small period of time that haters claim she has. For listeners, the song is about having fun and making the most of your time.

“Tamed-Dashed” – ENHYPEN

Enhypen’s single “Tamed-Dashed” is off the group’s debut full-length studio album, Dimension: Dilemma, which was released in 2021. The song brings the summer vibes early by emphasizing the bright and vibrant features of the season! During a 2021 interview with Weverse Magazine, member and leader Jungwon expressed the group’s purpose with the song, saying, “The song’s selling point is how it feels brightly energetic and powerful at the same time.” He continued, “And there are several direct phrases here and there in the lyrics, like ‘summer’ and ‘just dash,’ so I think people will be able to easily understand the message we want to convey through the music.” “Tamed-Dashed” is a hybrid of EDM, alternative rock, and traditional pop, resulting in a completely new sound that Enhypen is most known for.

“3005” – Childish Gambino

There’s just something about “3005” by Childish Gambino that screams Spring Break. While the song carries a sad undertone, its cheery beat creates a unique contrast as Gambino reflects on the meaning of life and the longing to be with someone he loves. At its core, “3005” is open to interpretation, making it a track that resonates differently with every listener. If you’re looking for a song with a classic 2010s vibe to set a more chill atmosphere this Spring Break, definitely add this one to your list.

“Bahama” – aespa

“Take me, take me, take me on an ocean-blue Bahama!” That’s the line you’ll be singing all Spring Break with 2024’s “Bahama” on your playlist. “Bahama” is from the girl group aespa’s debut full-length studio album, Armageddon. The track is quite different from aespa’s regular sound and style, since the group favors more electronic and hip-hop sounds, whereas “Bahama” has a more dreamy, vibrant pop vibe. If you’re planning a trip to the beach with your besties for Spring Break, please include “Bahama” on your list!

“Again? Again!” – Xdinary Heroes

Xdinary Heroes stands out from the other K-pop groups I’ve mentioned so far on this list — they’re actually a K-rock band! Their b-side track “Again? Again!” from their 2023 EP Livelock is a high-energy, powerful rock anthem about repeatedly falling in love, even after getting hurt. If you’re looking for a fun song to belt out that’s different from your usual K-pop playlist, I highly recommend adding this to your Spring Break lineup!

“Roc Steady” – Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli

“Roc Steady” by Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli is an it-girl anthem all about exuding confidence and feeling yourself. The track samples Ciara’s iconic hit “Goodies,” blending early 2000s nostalgia with a fresh, contemporary rap twist — making it the perfect addition to your Spring Break soundtrack!

“Hello Future” – NCT DREAM

Honestly, every song from NCT DREAM’s 2021 repackaged album Hello Future would make a great addition to your Spring Break playlist, but the title track is my personal go-to! Like its name suggests, “Hello Future” is a bright and bubbly anthem about growing up, embracing youth, and overcoming struggles together. As the younger unit in NCT’s 25-member system, it’s only fitting that NCT DREAM delivers this uplifting message with their signature energy and optimism.

“Vacation” – G.R.L.

I’m taking it way back with this one—and maybe exposing just how long I’ve been a fan of musical groups—but Spring Break is a vacation, after all! So why not embrace that feeling with “Vacation” by girl group G.R.L.? The world was introduced to G.R.L., the little sister group to the Pussycat Dolls, thanks to their 2013 dance-pop single. “Vacation” is all about spending time with your girls and having the time of your life. Planning a girls’ trip this Spring Break? Well, I just found the perfect song for you!

“Love, Money, and Fame” – SEVENTEEN

This unexpected collaboration between boy group SEVENTEEN and DJ Khaled is a must-have for your Spring Break playlist. Blending pop and hip-hop, the track features the members singing about love and valuing it above all material things. The song comes from the group’s latest release, Spill the Feels (2024), which is their thirteenth mini-album.

“She Looks So Perfect” – 5 Seconds of Summer

While “She Looks So Perfect” recently saw a resurgence in popularity on TikTok as a viral audio trend, this 2014 hit has never left my playlist since I first discovered it back in middle school. Childhood nostalgia aside, “She Looks So Perfect” is a timeless pop-punk and alternative rock anthem—perfect for when you need an energetic, feel-good track to hype up your spring break.

“Just Like Dat” – PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE

“Just Like Dat” stands out with a sound that’s different from the other songs included on this list. The track is performed by J-pop boy group, PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE (commonly known as just PSYCHIC FEVER) and it carries a vibe reminiscent of classic early 2000s hip-hop and R&B. If you’re seeking a more mellow sound to listen to while on break, this is the track for you.

“View” – SHINee

Calling all second-generation K-pop fans! If you’re looking for a tropical sound from none other than boy group SHINee, then “View” is the song for you. The 2015 track is from the band’s fourth full-length album, Odd. “View” incorporates a blend of 90s deep house and contemporary pop components, resulting in a timeless piece that will undoubtedly be the soundtrack to your spring break activities. To be honest, listening to “View” makes me nostalgic for my middle school days, but in the best way possible.

“luther” (with SZA) – Kendrick Lamar

Slowing down the tone and adding a more chill track to your Spring Break mix, I recommend “luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. The song has it all: a sample from legendary vocalist Luther Vandross, a collaboration between SZA and Lamar, and a powerful overall message. “luther” is about love, empowerment, and the desire to make the world a better place to live. If you’re seeking a more hopeful sound to boost your motivation, this is a must-listen!

“Ex for a Reason” – Summer Walker

Continuing down the R&B route, the next song I’d recommend adding to your Spring Break playlist is “Ex for a Reason” by Summer Walker. Blending pop-rap and R&B, this track is all about not wasting time on someone who has their eyes elsewhere. “Ex for a Reason” radiates major baddie energy and is the perfect song for a late-night drive.

“Thrill Ride” – The Boyz