These Starbucks Valentine’s Day Chai Latte & Refresher Drink Hacks Are So *Pink*

It’s about to be February, and that means there are two things in the air: love, and the buzzing anticipation of Valentine’s Day items at every store you can think of — yes, including the queen of seasonal and holiday menus, Starbucks.

Starbucks has had a Valentine’s Day menu for the past several years, which usually launches at the end of January or beginning of February. While the company hasn’t announced its 2025 menu yet, it’s very likely that some new specialty drinks will come out soon. That’s not stopping excited Starbucks lovers from getting crafty and creating their own Valentine’s Day drinks, though. There are currently two very viral concoctions making the rounds on TikTok — a Valentine’s Day Chai Latte and a Valentine’s Day — Refresher which can be ordered just by customizing regular menu items.

Remember, because these drinks aren’t officially Valentine’s Day menu items, just asking the barista for a Valentine’s chai or dragonfruit drink probably won’t get you far. Luckily, the orders aren’t too complicated. So, whether you have a sweetheart or just a sweet tooth, check out these fun drinks during February — or anytime after; since they come from the regular menu, they shouldn’t be going anywhere!

What are the viral Starbucks Valentine’s Day drink hacks?

There are two pink Starbucks drink hacks that are taking the internet by storm. The first is a take on the iced chai latte, with added pink strawberry foam, chopped strawberries, and a cute heart cake pop (which Starbucks launched on Jan. 3). The other drink is a version of the already-pink dragon drink, with added vanilla syrup and heavy cream to give it that baby-pink Conversation Hearts hue.

How much do the Starbucks Valentine’s Day drink hacks cost?

According to a reporter from Spoon University who ordered these drinks in New York City, the chai will cost you a total of $7.50 (sans cake pop), and the addition of the cake pop brings you to $11.75. The dragon drink comes to $7.25 without the cake pop, and $11.50 with — and don’t forget to add tax onto both of these drinks too. (BTW, prices for these drinks may vary based on where you’re ordering them.)

How do I order the Starbucks Valentine’s Day drink hacks?

For the Valentine’s Day Chai Latte, ask for a grande iced chai without ice, add strawberry cream cold foam, and top with strawberry pieces. If you want to pull out all the stops, add on the Valentine’s Day cake pop.

For the Valentine’s Day Dragon Drink, ask for a grande mango dragon fruit refresher, add two to three pumps of vanilla syrup (depending on how sweet you like your drinks), and substitute heavy cream for coconut milk. And don’t forget about the Valentine’s Day cake pop, if it strikes your fancy!